Emil Forsberg prolongs RB Leipzig contract until 2022

Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 2/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Emil Forsberg

Forsberg signs new contract with RB Leipzig

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

What is Aubameyang's next move?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Sead Kolasinac Schalke

Schalke hopeful of agreeing Kolasinac deal

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku

Why Lukaku for £100m makes sense

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read

Low: Draxler has made great start at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Forest plan Brereton stay amid Prem links

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: Luke Shaw to Tottenham

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Griezmann happy at Atletico - club chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Hernan Grana

FC Dallas sign Hernan Grana for MLS

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has the talent and tactical diversity to replace Diego Costa in Antonio Conte's system.

Klopp sets sights on £40m Aubameyang

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Barca wanted Bayern teen Tillman - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Lyon's Fekir would consider La Liga move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Calhanoglu to waive wages during ban

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Newcastle's Tiote joins Beijing Enterprises

Transfers Michael Church
Read
Karim Benzema

Transfer Rater: Benzema to Arsenal

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Sergio Aguero

Aguero 'stupid' to leave Atletico - Cerezo

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Cabaye plays down Marseille speculation

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Coventry considering Yakubu signing

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea won't sell Costa - Atletico chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann to Utd 'ideal' - image consultant

Atletico Madrid Ian Holyman
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Emil Forsberg prolongs RB Leipzig contract until 2022

Gab Marcotti tackles your questions on Alonso and Bellerin, Leipzig's spending and why Liverpool are stumbling.
Watch the pick of the Bundesliga action, as Bayern draw with Schalke but extend their lead as Leipzig lose at Dortmund.

Emil Forsberg has signed a new contract with RB Leipzig until 2022.

Sweden international Forsberg, 25, has been among Leizpig's most impressive performances as they have mounted a surprise title challenge in their debut Bundesliga campaign.

Liverpool had been credited with an interest and Forsberg's agent had suggested a January transfer was possible, but Leipzig made clear they had no interest in cashing in

He has now added a further year to his contract, and sporting director Ralf Rangnick told the club's official website: "He is an absolutely key player and a fan favourite at RB Leipzig.

"He is having an outstanding Bundesliga season and feels good about the club and the city. The premature renewal of the contract confirms once again the path we have taken together and will follow in the coming years."

Forsberg said: "I am delighted that I have extended my contract for another year. I feel right at home and very much appreciated here and want to achieve even more with RB Leipzig.

"The club is ambitious and has huge potential. I want to contribute to continued success in the future."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.