Emil Forsberg prolongs RB Leipzig contract until 2022

Emil Forsberg has signed a new contract with RB Leipzig until 2022.

Sweden international Forsberg, 25, has been among Leizpig's most impressive performances as they have mounted a surprise title challenge in their debut Bundesliga campaign.

Liverpool had been credited with an interest and Forsberg's agent had suggested a January transfer was possible, but Leipzig made clear they had no interest in cashing in.

He has now added a further year to his contract, and sporting director Ralf Rangnick told the club's official website: "He is an absolutely key player and a fan favourite at RB Leipzig.

"He is having an outstanding Bundesliga season and feels good about the club and the city. The premature renewal of the contract confirms once again the path we have taken together and will follow in the coming years."

Forsberg said: "I am delighted that I have extended my contract for another year. I feel right at home and very much appreciated here and want to achieve even more with RB Leipzig.

"The club is ambitious and has huge potential. I want to contribute to continued success in the future."

