Schalke hopeful of agreeing new Sead Kolasinac deal amid transfer links

Sead Kolasinac could leave Schalke on a free transfer.

Schalke have not given up hope that sought-after wing-back Sead Kolasinac will sign a new contract.

Kolasinac, 23, will become a free agent in the summer when his contract expires, and he has been linked with Chelsea, Arsenal, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has reportedly been offered a significant raise on his current annual €2 million salary, and are also open to including a release clause in the new three- or four-year contract.

However, the left wing-back has several options to pick from. Already this winter, he was said to be of interest to Chelsea, while Juventus, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on Kolasinac, according to Sport Bild.

"To trigger his full potential, it's important for Sead to have a clear focus," Schalke sporting executive Christian Heidel told Sport Bild. "Without putting any pressure on him, I have told him it's necessary to make a timely decision."

Meanwhile, Chelsea loanee Rahman Baba will not wear the Royal Blues jersey again following his severe knee injury sustained at the 2017 African Nations Cup where he represented Ghana.

"Because of his contract situation, he will not play for his current club Schalke again," sporting director Axel Schuster told Reviersport.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.