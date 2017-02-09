Antoine Griezmann happy at Atletico despite Man United talk - president

Julien Laurens joins the FC show to weigh in on the heavy speculation linking Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has played down speculation that Antoine Griezmann will join Manchester United in the summer, telling Cadena Cope he is "delighted" with his current club.

Sources told ESPN FC last week that Griezmann is United's top target and that they are prepared to pay the 25-year-old's €100 million buyout clause, and France's Canal Plus has claimed that personal terms have already been agreed.

However, Griezmann is in his third season at Atletico and is under contract until June 2021, and Cerezo said: "Antoine is fantastic and the truth is that he is delighted to be at Atletico.

"It's very difficult for our players to leave because they love life here. The only thing that I can say is that Griezmann has a contract with us.

"The day that there is something important, that there are possibilities [for him to leave], I will be the first to announce it, but in the meantime there is no chance."

Cerezo also laughed off a question about whether he had asked Griezmann about reports he is in advanced talks with United, saying: "How can I ask Griezmann that if when I see him he hugs me?"

When asked by reporters before Atletico's Copa del Rey game at Barcelona on Tuesday about Griezmann and United, he had joked: "Manchester? Small team."

Atletico fans have seen the club sell their leading players like Sergio Aguero, Radamel Falcao and Diego Costa to the highest bidder in recent seasons.

"Those players [Aguero, Falcao and Costa] left when everyone, including me, considered that their cycle [at the club] had finished, but Griezmann is a magnificent player," he told Cadena Ser radio.

"We and our fans are delighted to have him with us and he has many years left on his contract."

Griezmann, who finished third in the Ballon d'Or vote behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, has previously said he rejected an offer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

He scored 32 goals in 54 competitive club appearances last season as Atletico finished third in La Liga and runners-up in the Champions League.

Griezmann was the top scorer with six goals at Euro 2016, where hosts France reached the final before falling to Portugal.

He has scored 15 goals and set up eight more in 31 starts for Atletico this season, and a recent study by the CIES Football Observatory ranked him as the fourth most expensive player in the world, giving the former Real Sociedad star a market value of €150.4m.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.