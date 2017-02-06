FC Dallas sign Hernan Grana, Carlos Cermeno for 2017 MLS season

Argentina right-back Hernan Grana, left, has joined FC Dallas for the 2017 MLS season.

FC Dallas have announced the signing of Argentina right-back Hernan Grana on loan, along with Venezuela midfielder Carlos Cermeno for the 2017 season.

Grana excelled in a seven-match stint with the Columbus Crew in 2015 and has played 11 seasons and more than 200 games in Argentina's first division since starting his career with Lanus in 2008.

"We feel that Hernan will feel very much at home here in Dallas," said FC Dallas Technical Director Fernando Clavijo. "He will be the sixth Argentine in our locker room, along with several other South Americans and Spanish-speakers. He is now in an ideal position to excel on and off the pitch."

"He's a #8 up and down box to box lefty midfielder who's young but has experience in Copa Libertadores..." pic.twitter.com/xeniUvhzMU - FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 7, 2017

Joining Grana in Dallas will be 21-year-old Cermeno who scored five goals in 95 appearances for Deportivo Tachira in the Venezuelan first division since joining them in 2013.

Despite his young age, he has already made his international debut for the Venezuela national team, playing nine minutes in the 2-2 draw against Peru on Mar. 24 last year.

