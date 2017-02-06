FC Dallas sign Hernan Grana, Carlos Cermeno for 2017 MLS season

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Roma
Fiorentina
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chiapas
América
0
0
LIVE 60'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Hernan Grana

FC Dallas sign Hernan Grana for MLS

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has the talent and tactical diversity to replace Diego Costa in Antonio Conte's system.

Klopp sets sights on £40m Aubameyang

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Barca wanted Bayern teen Tillman - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Lyon's Fekir would consider La Liga move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Calhanoglu to waive wages during ban

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Newcastle's Tiote joins Beijing Enterprises

Transfers Michael Church
Read
Karim Benzema

Transfer Rater: Benzema to Arsenal

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Sergio Aguero

Aguero 'stupid' to leave Atletico - Cerezo

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Cabaye plays down Marseille speculation

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Coventry considering Yakubu signing

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea won't sell Costa - Atletico chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann to Utd 'ideal' - image consultant

Atletico Madrid Ian Holyman
Read

Ighalo: I'd love to return to Premier League

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Alexandre Lacazette

Lyon won't block Lacazette exit - Aulas

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Real look to Lloris; latest on Lacazette

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Carmona leaves Atalanta for Atlanta United

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Brooks Lennon

Liverpool loan Lennon to Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake ESPN staff
Read
Roman Zozulya of Real Betis Balompie during a La Liga match against Sporting Gijon.

Zozulya delays Rayo decision

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Calhanoglu denies quotes on Chelsea move

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane in training with Al-Ahli

Transfers PA Sport
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

FC Dallas sign Hernan Grana, Carlos Cermeno for 2017 MLS season

Hernan Grana
Argentina right-back Hernan Grana, left, has joined FC Dallas for the 2017 MLS season.

FC Dallas have announced the signing of Argentina right-back Hernan Grana on loan, along with Venezuela midfielder Carlos Cermeno for the 2017 season.

Grana excelled in a seven-match stint with the Columbus Crew in 2015 and has played 11 seasons and more than 200 games in Argentina's first division since starting his career with Lanus in 2008.

"We feel that Hernan will feel very much at home here in Dallas," said FC Dallas Technical Director Fernando Clavijo. "He will be the sixth Argentine in our locker room, along with several other South Americans and Spanish-speakers. He is now in an ideal position to excel on and off the pitch."

Joining Grana in Dallas will be 21-year-old Cermeno who scored five goals in 95 appearances for Deportivo Tachira in the Venezuelan first division since joining them in 2013.

Despite his young age, he has already made his international debut for the Venezuela national team, playing nine minutes in the 2-2 draw against Peru on Mar. 24 last year.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.