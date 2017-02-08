Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
 By Samuel Marsden
Barcelona failed in bid for Bayern Munich teen Timothy Tillman - agent

Timothy Tillman has represented Germany at youth level but is eligible to play for the United States.

Barcelona failed in a bid to land talented Bayern Munich teenager Timothy Tillman, according to the player's agent.

Tillman, 18, joined Bayern from Greuther Furth for €500,000 in 2015 and impressed in this year's UEFA Youth League despite seeing his side eliminated at the group stage.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Tillman has represented Germany at youth level but is also eligible to play for the United States due to having an American father.

"There was an offer from Barcelona," his representative Christian Rossner told Sport Bild. "They've observed him for months and they wanted to sign him for next season.

"Barca's plan was to let him train with the first team while playing for the B team. In two or three years he would have become a full part of the first team.

"But Bayern president [Uli] Hoeness vetoed it. They are confident Timothy can become a first team player."

Tillman has already caught Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti's eye and was even given a 45 minute run-out in an International Champions Cup game against Inter Milan last summer.

Barca's pursuit of the German-American comes as they look to fill their B team with players who have the potential to eventually break into the first team.

Marlon Santos was signed on loan last summer and trains regularly with the first team already. The club are expected to make the deal permanent in the summer.

In January, the Blaugrana also struck an agreement with young Uruguayan defender Santiago Bueno, who will join up with the B team later this month.

Barca B are currently top of one of Spain's regionalised third divisions by one point and are bidding to return to the second tier of Spanish football.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

