Lyon star Nabil Fekir would consider La Liga move over England

Lyon star Nabil Fekir would prefer a move to Spain over England should he leave the French club, the France international has told RTL.

One of a host of talented players to have emerged from Lyon's high-functioning youth academy, Fekir, 23, has made no secret of his ambition of playing for some of Europe's very biggest clubs.

The self-confessed Barcelona fan stated last season he would find it impossible to reject a move to Real Madrid to work with French legend Zinedine Zidane.

The artful midfielder has now acknowledged La Liga would be his preferred destination when the time comes to leave Lyon. His contract runs through 2020.

"I'm not thinking about it now. We're a long way from the end of the season even if there are three months left. I'm not thinking about it at all," Fekir said. "I like Spain. It's a league where they play good football. That's the league I prefer. After that, England and Germany are good. I like Italy a bit less."

Fekir's revelation comes after teammate Alexandre Lacazette admitted at the weekend he will leave Lyon next summer.

