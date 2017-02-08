Hakan Calhanoglu holds talks with Bayer Leverkusen over his future

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 18/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Real look to Lloris; latest on Lacazette

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Calhanoglu holds talks over Leverkusen future

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Newcastle's Tiote joins Beijing Enterprises

Transfers Michael Church
Read
Karim Benzema

Transfer Rater: Benzema to Arsenal

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Sergio Aguero

Aguero was 'stupid' for forcing Atletico exit

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Cabaye plays down Marseille speculation

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Coventry considering Yakubu signing

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea won't sell Costa - Atletico chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann to Utd 'ideal' - image consultant

Atletico Madrid Ian Holyman
Read

Ighalo: I'd love to return to Premier League

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Alexandre Lacazette

Lyon won't block Lacazette exit - Aulas

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Carmona leaves Atalanta for Atlanta United

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Brooks Lennon

Liverpool loan Lennon to Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake ESPN staff
Read
Roman Zozulya of Real Betis Balompie during a La Liga match against Sporting Gijon.

Zozulya delays Rayo decision

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Calhanoglu denies quotes on Chelsea move

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane in training with Al-Ahli

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Martial: Don't listen to newspaper reports

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Transfer Rater: Calhanoglu to Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Man United's tough search for new No. 9

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
Martin Caceres pointed the way forward for Juventus in their Serie A opener.

Saints consider move for Caceres - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Share
Tweet
   

Hakan Calhanoglu holds talks with Bayer Leverkusen over his future

Raf Honigstein thinks Bayer Leverkusen should be open to offers for Chicharito, who's struggled to score goals of late.

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed that they have held talks with Hakan Calhanoglu over his future at the club.

Calhanoglu, 22, has been linked with an exit from Leverkusen and had to deny on Monday quotes attributed to him that he is hoping to play for Premier League leaders Chelsea next season.

Bild reported on Tuesday that the Turkey international's agent, Bektas Demirtas, met with the Leverkusen hierarchy earlier this week to discuss his client's future.

"It was a good, exploratory talk. An exchange about the overall situation and the next steps," Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller told Bild.

Meanwhile, Calhanoglu will take his case to a civil court in Lausanne, Switzerland, according to Express, after being hit with a four-month ban by FIFA for breach of contract last week.

Hakan Calhanoglu has been linked with an exit from Bayer Leverkusen.

Calhanoglu has to serve the ban after signing a contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor as a teenager and never joining the club. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled last Thursday that the FIFA ban, which was frozen pending the appeal verdict, "is reinstated with immediate effect."

Express reports Calhanoglu will now take his case to a civil court, where he is set to fight to obtain an interim order to reclaim his playing licence.

However, the newspaper, which was citing sources from within Leverkusen, added that the chances of winning the court case were negligible.

CAS, meanwhile, has rejected claims that the verdict was held back until the end of the winter transfer window.

"That's not correct," CAS general secretary Matthieu Reeb said. "The office of the CAS court informed the involved parties about the arbitrament on Feb. 2, as soon as it had the clearance from the arbitration court."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.