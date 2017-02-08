Hakan Calhanoglu holds talks with Bayer Leverkusen over his future

Raf Honigstein thinks Bayer Leverkusen should be open to offers for Chicharito, who's struggled to score goals of late.

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed that they have held talks with Hakan Calhanoglu over his future at the club.

Calhanoglu, 22, has been linked with an exit from Leverkusen and had to deny on Monday quotes attributed to him that he is hoping to play for Premier League leaders Chelsea next season.

Bild reported on Tuesday that the Turkey international's agent, Bektas Demirtas, met with the Leverkusen hierarchy earlier this week to discuss his client's future.

"It was a good, exploratory talk. An exchange about the overall situation and the next steps," Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller told Bild.

Meanwhile, Calhanoglu will take his case to a civil court in Lausanne, Switzerland, according to Express, after being hit with a four-month ban by FIFA for breach of contract last week.

Calhanoglu has to serve the ban after signing a contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor as a teenager and never joining the club. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled last Thursday that the FIFA ban, which was frozen pending the appeal verdict, "is reinstated with immediate effect."

Express reports Calhanoglu will now take his case to a civil court, where he is set to fight to obtain an interim order to reclaim his playing licence.

However, the newspaper, which was citing sources from within Leverkusen, added that the chances of winning the court case were negligible.

CAS, meanwhile, has rejected claims that the verdict was held back until the end of the winter transfer window.

"That's not correct," CAS general secretary Matthieu Reeb said. "The office of the CAS court informed the involved parties about the arbitrament on Feb. 2, as soon as it had the clearance from the arbitration court."

