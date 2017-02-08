Newcastle United's Cheick Tiote joins Beijing Enterprises

Cheick Tiote joined Newcastle United from FC Twente in 2010.

Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote has joined Chinese second division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the club announced on Tuesday.

Tiote, who spent five-and-a-half seasons on Tyneside, was unveiled by the China League One club in a surprise move after being widely expected to join Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng.

No details of the deal were given by Beijing when making the announcement via the club's social media outlets.

The 30-year-old had been linked with a number of clubs, and is Beijing's major signing of the window as the club attempts to gain promotion to the top division.

