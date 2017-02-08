Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Next
 By Michael Church
Newcastle United's Cheick Tiote joins Beijing Enterprises

Cheick Tiote joined Newcastle United from FC Twente in 2010.

Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote has joined Chinese second division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the club announced on Tuesday.

Tiote, who spent five-and-a-half seasons on Tyneside, was unveiled by the China League One club in a surprise move after being widely expected to join Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng.

No details of the deal were given by Beijing when making the announcement via the club's social media outlets.

The 30-year-old had been linked with a number of clubs, and is Beijing's major signing of the window as the club attempts to gain promotion to the top division.

Michael Church has written about Asian football for more than 20 years and mainly covers the Chinese game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @michaelrgchurch

