Sergio Aguero criticised for leaving Atletico Madrid 'through the back door'

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 18/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Real look to Lloris; latest on Lacazette

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Trending: Atletico hope Costa returns

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Sergio Aguero

Aguero was 'stupid' for forcing Atletico exit

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Cabaye plays down Marseille speculation

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Coventry considering Yakubu signing

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea won't sell Costa - Atletico chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann to Utd 'ideal' - image consultant

Atletico Madrid Ian Holyman
Read

Ighalo: I'd love to return to Premier League

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Alexandre Lacazette

Lyon won't block Lacazette exit - Aulas

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Carmona leaves Atalanta for Atlanta United

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Brooks Lennon

Liverpool loan Lennon to Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake ESPN staff
Read
Roman Zozulya of Real Betis Balompie during a La Liga match against Sporting Gijon.

Zozulya delays Rayo decision

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Calhanoglu denies quotes on Chelsea move

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane in training with Al-Ahli

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Martial: Don't listen to newspaper reports

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Transfer Rater: Calhanoglu to Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Man United's tough search for new No. 9

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
Martin Caceres pointed the way forward for Juventus in their Serie A opener.

Saints consider move for Caceres - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Draxler: Arsenal keen prior to PSG move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Alexandre Lacazette will be critical to Lyon's fortunes against Juventus.

Lacazette: Time is right to leave Lyon

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Sergio Aguero criticised for leaving Atletico Madrid 'through the back door'

With Sergio Aguero starting on the bench under Pep, the FC panel think it's the final nail in his coffin with the club.
The FC crew evaluate Sergio Aguero's future at Man City as Gabriel Jesus continues his strong start.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has told "El Partidazo de COPE" that Sergio Aguero was "stupid" to leave the club for Manchester City the way that he did.

Aguero had scored 102 goals in 233 games for Atletico, who he joined for €22 million from Independiente as a teenager, before making a €45m move to City in summer 2011.

Atletico wanted City to pay at least €60m for Aguero, and the saga dragged on for two months amid a widespread feeling that the player had tried to force through a move to crosstown rivals Real Madrid.

"[Aguero] has been the only player who left Atleti under a cloud, as he was stupid," Cerezo told "El Partidazo de COPE". "He arrived as a hero, and he left through the back door."

Aguero has gone on to win two Premier League titles with City, but has recently lost his place in Pep Guardiola's team to Brazil international Gabriel Jesus, who was finally registered with the Premier League club last month following a £27m move from Palmeiras.

That has fuelled speculation the 28-year-old could be on the move again this summer -- with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter Milan reportedly among the teams looking to take advantage of the situation.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.