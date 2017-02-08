Coventry considering signing Yakubu Aiyegbeni on short-term contract

Yakubu Aiyegbeni's last spell in England was in the Championship with Reading.

Coventry City have taken former Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton and Blackburn Rovers striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni on trial with a view to offering him a short-term contract.

Yakubu, 34, has been playing with Kayserispor in Turkey but is now one of several free agents Sky Blues boss Russell Slade is looking at signing to boost the club's survival hopes.

"He's going to spend some time with us and we'll see how he gets on. He's made a big impression, he's a nice fella and he's been welcomed by the team," Slade said.

"He's been away in Turkey, that was his last football club. He's back over in England now and wants to get back playing as quickly as he can.

"I don't think we're a million miles away but sometimes just to find those extra few inches to bridge that gap.

"You know one player can do that to find that spark for you to get you some momentum going forward and that's what we're looking for. That's what we desperately need."

Yakubu's last spell in England was in 2015 with Reading, for whom he scored one goal in seven appearances.

Coventry are bottom of League One and haven't won a league game since Nov. 1.

