Coventry considering signing Yakubu Aiyegbeni on short-term contract

Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Real look to Lloris; latest on Lacazette

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Trending: Atletico hope Costa returns

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Sergio Aguero

Aguero was 'stupid' for forcing Atletico exit

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Cabaye plays down Marseille speculation

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Coventry considering Yakubu signing

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea won't sell Costa - Atletico chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann to Utd 'ideal' - image consultant

Atletico Madrid Ian Holyman
Read

Ighalo: I'd love to return to Premier League

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Alexandre Lacazette

Lyon won't block Lacazette exit - Aulas

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Carmona leaves Atalanta for Atlanta United

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Brooks Lennon

Liverpool loan Lennon to Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake ESPN staff
Read
Roman Zozulya of Real Betis Balompie during a La Liga match against Sporting Gijon.

Zozulya delays Rayo decision

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Calhanoglu denies quotes on Chelsea move

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane in training with Al-Ahli

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Martial: Don't listen to newspaper reports

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Transfer Rater: Calhanoglu to Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Man United's tough search for new No. 9

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
Martin Caceres pointed the way forward for Juventus in their Serie A opener.

Saints consider move for Caceres - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Draxler: Arsenal keen prior to PSG move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Alexandre Lacazette will be critical to Lyon's fortunes against Juventus.

Lacazette: Time is right to leave Lyon

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Coventry considering signing Yakubu Aiyegbeni on short-term contract

Yakubu Aiyegbeni's last spell in England was in the Championship with Reading.

Coventry City have taken former Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton and Blackburn Rovers striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni on trial with a view to offering him a short-term contract.

Yakubu, 34, has been playing with Kayserispor in Turkey but is now one of several free agents Sky Blues boss Russell Slade is looking at signing to boost the club's survival hopes.

"He's going to spend some time with us and we'll see how he gets on. He's made a big impression, he's a nice fella and he's been welcomed by the team," Slade said.

"He's been away in Turkey, that was his last football club. He's back over in England now and wants to get back playing as quickly as he can.

"I don't think we're a million miles away but sometimes just to find those extra few inches to bridge that gap.

"You know one player can do that to find that spark for you to get you some momentum going forward and that's what we're looking for. That's what we desperately need."

Yakubu's last spell in England was in 2015 with Reading, for whom he scored one goal in seven appearances.

Coventry are bottom of League One and haven't won a league game since Nov. 1.

