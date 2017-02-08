Chelsea won't sell Diego Costa - Atletico Madrid president Cerezo

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 18/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Real look to Lloris; latest on Lacazette

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Trending: Atletico hope Costa returns

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Sergio Aguero

Aguero was 'stupid' for forcing Atletico exit

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Cabaye plays down Marseille speculation

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Coventry considering Yakubu signing

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea won't sell Costa - Atletico chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann to Utd 'ideal' - image consultant

Atletico Madrid Ian Holyman
Read

Ighalo: I'd love to return to Premier League

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Alexandre Lacazette

Lyon won't block Lacazette exit - Aulas

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Carmona leaves Atalanta for Atlanta United

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Brooks Lennon

Liverpool loan Lennon to Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake ESPN staff
Read
Roman Zozulya of Real Betis Balompie during a La Liga match against Sporting Gijon.

Zozulya delays Rayo decision

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Calhanoglu denies quotes on Chelsea move

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane in training with Al-Ahli

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Martial: Don't listen to newspaper reports

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Transfer Rater: Calhanoglu to Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Man United's tough search for new No. 9

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
Martin Caceres pointed the way forward for Juventus in their Serie A opener.

Saints consider move for Caceres - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Draxler: Arsenal keen prior to PSG move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Alexandre Lacazette will be critical to Lyon's fortunes against Juventus.

Lacazette: Time is right to leave Lyon

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
 By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea won't sell Diego Costa - Atletico Madrid president Cerezo

ESPN FC's Craig Burley gives an in-depth analysis of how Chelsea's formation is able to be so effective.
Craig Burley assesses Antonio Conte's decision to implement a 3-4-3 formation, as well as N'Golo Kante's role in the system.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo does not believe Chelsea will allow Diego Costa to move to China this summer but said he still hopes the Spain international returns to his club in the future.

Spanish radio station Cadena Ser claimed earlier this week that Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian had reached a pre-contract agreement with Costa that would see them pay the forward €30 million a year.

The 28-year-old, who is under contract until June 2019, denied those reports and stated his commitment to Chelsea.

Cerezo told Cadena Cope radio: "It has been a while since I spoke to him. He is at a great club.

"They [media] say he will go to China, but Chelsea will not allow him to leave."

Enrique Cerezo, left, said it would not be easy to convince Chelsea to sell Diego Costa.

Costa, who joined Chelsea from Atletico in 2014, has previously said he had been keen on returning to the Vicente Calderon last summer, and Cerezo said he has not completely abandoned hope of re-signing the player.

He told Cadena Ser radio: "I would love for Costa to return but it's not easy. He plays for a strong team, a team that is likely to win the Premier League.

"I don't think the big teams will allow their top players to leave."

Costa helped Atletico win the 2013-14 La Liga title and reach the 2014 Champions League final before moving to Chelsea.

Costa has scored 15 league goals and set up five more in 22 starts this season.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.