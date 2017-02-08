Chelsea won't sell Diego Costa - Atletico Madrid president Cerezo

ESPN FC's Craig Burley gives an in-depth analysis of how Chelsea's formation is able to be so effective.

Craig Burley assesses Antonio Conte's decision to implement a 3-4-3 formation, as well as N'Golo Kante's role in the system.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo does not believe Chelsea will allow Diego Costa to move to China this summer but said he still hopes the Spain international returns to his club in the future.

Spanish radio station Cadena Ser claimed earlier this week that Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian had reached a pre-contract agreement with Costa that would see them pay the forward €30 million a year.

The 28-year-old, who is under contract until June 2019, denied those reports and stated his commitment to Chelsea.

Cerezo told Cadena Cope radio: "It has been a while since I spoke to him. He is at a great club.

"They [media] say he will go to China, but Chelsea will not allow him to leave."

Enrique Cerezo, left, said it would not be easy to convince Chelsea to sell Diego Costa.

Costa, who joined Chelsea from Atletico in 2014, has previously said he had been keen on returning to the Vicente Calderon last summer, and Cerezo said he has not completely abandoned hope of re-signing the player.

He told Cadena Ser radio: "I would love for Costa to return but it's not easy. He plays for a strong team, a team that is likely to win the Premier League.

"I don't think the big teams will allow their top players to leave."

Costa helped Atletico win the 2013-14 La Liga title and reach the 2014 Champions League final before moving to Chelsea.

Costa has scored 15 league goals and set up five more in 22 starts this season.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.