Lyon won't block Alexandre Lacazette exit - president Jean-Michel Aulas

Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Braga
Estoril
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Real look to Lloris; latest on Lacazette

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read
Alexandre Lacazette

Lyon won't block Lacazette exit - Aulas

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Carmona leaves Atalanta for Atlanta United

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Brooks Lennon

Liverpool loan Lennon to Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake ESPN staff
Read
Roman Zozulya of Real Betis Balompie during a La Liga match against Sporting Gijon.

Zozulya delays Rayo decision

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Calhanoglu denies quotes on Chelsea move

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane in training with Al-Ahli

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Martial: Don't listen to newspaper reports

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Transfer Rater: Calhanoglu to Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Man United's tough search for new No. 9

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
Martin Caceres pointed the way forward for Juventus in their Serie A opener.

Saints consider move for Caceres - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Draxler: Arsenal keen prior to PSG move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Alexandre Lacazette will be critical to Lyon's fortunes against Juventus.

Lacazette: Time is right to leave Lyon

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Hernanes w/ Juventus

Hernanes set to wrap up China move

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Dembele: I wasn't distracted by Chelsea

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Shanghai SIPG sign Ricardo Carvalho

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Dimitri Petratos

Petratos set to join Ulsan Hyundai

Transfers AAP
Read
Karim Benzema

Arsenal to finally move for Benzema

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Dortmund to sign Toprak from Leverkusen

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Sergio Aguero

Chelsea planning £75m Aguero move

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Lyon won't block Alexandre Lacazette exit - president Jean-Michel Aulas

Alexandre Lacazette
Alexandre Lacazette has stated his desire to leave Lyon at the end of the season.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has promised the club will not stop Alexandre Lacazette from leaving the club.

Lacazette, who has been linked to some of Europe's biggest club over the past few years, has stated his wish to leave Lyon at the end of the season, with Barcelona a desired destination.

And Aulus, who turned down a bid from Arsenal for the 25-year-old attacking player last summer, told OL TV he would not stand in the France international's way.

Saint-Etienne secured a 2-0 victory over Lyon in a fiesty Rhone Derby on Sunday.

"If one day there is an opportunity, of course, as we did with Sam [Umtiti] and Abi [Eric Abidal] in Barcelona or Karim [Benzema] in Madrid or further in time with Ludo [Giuly] to Monaco, who left, why not?" Aulas said.

"Alex has wanted to play in a great club and Lyon does not object. We are perfectly in line."

Lacazette has scored 18 goals in 17 Ligue 1 matches for Lyon this season.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.