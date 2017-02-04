Lyon won't block Alexandre Lacazette exit - president Jean-Michel Aulas

Alexandre Lacazette has stated his desire to leave Lyon at the end of the season.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has promised the club will not stop Alexandre Lacazette from leaving the club.

Lacazette, who has been linked to some of Europe's biggest club over the past few years, has stated his wish to leave Lyon at the end of the season, with Barcelona a desired destination.

And Aulus, who turned down a bid from Arsenal for the 25-year-old attacking player last summer, told OL TV he would not stand in the France international's way.

Saint-Etienne secured a 2-0 victory over Lyon in a fiesty Rhone Derby on Sunday.

"If one day there is an opportunity, of course, as we did with Sam [Umtiti] and Abi [Eric Abidal] in Barcelona or Karim [Benzema] in Madrid or further in time with Ludo [Giuly] to Monaco, who left, why not?" Aulas said.

"Alex has wanted to play in a great club and Lyon does not object. We are perfectly in line."

Lacazette has scored 18 goals in 17 Ligue 1 matches for Lyon this season.

