Chile midfielder Carlos Carmona leaves Atalanta to join Atlanta United

Carlos Carmona has played in Italy for the past nine years.

Defensive midfielder Carlos Carmona has left Serie A club Atalanta to join MLS expansion team Atlanta United.

Atlanta announced the signing on Monday and used targeted allocation money in the deal.

Carmona, 29, played for Chile at the past two World Cups and has earned 47 caps. He comes to MLS after nine seasons in Italy, playing for Reggina and Atalanta.

"Carlos brings veteran leadership and a versatile skillset to our club," Atlanta United president Darren Eales said in a statement. "He fits in naturally with our style of play and also addresses an area of need. We couldn't be happier to welcome him to the club."

Carmona only made two appearances for Atalanta at the start of the season before being sidelined by injury.

He is the second player to leave Serie A to join Atlanta this month after Josef Martinez signed as a designated player from Torino.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.