Robbie Keane training with Al-Ahli as he prepares for next career move
Robbie Keane has been pictured training with United Arab Emirates club Al-Ahli as he prepares for his next career move.
Keane left LA Galaxy in November and, as a free agent, the former Republic of Ireland captain has been linked with a host of English sides.
But Al-Ahli tweeted photographs of Keane training with them on Monday, captioned: "Irish star Robbie Keane participates in morning drills."
النجم الايرلندي روبي كين يشارك في تدريبات الفرسان صباح اليوم pic.twitter.com/0S9P4z2yxM- النـــادي الاهــــلي (@AlAhliClub) February 6, 2017
Al-Ahli currently sit fourth in the Arabian Gulf League table.
Keane started his career with Wolves in 1997 and went on to play for Coventry, Inter Milan, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham and LA Galaxy.
He retired from international duty last year as the Republic of Ireland's record goalscorer with 68 in 146 matches.
