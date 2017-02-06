Previous
By PTI
Mohun Bagan take on depleted Colombo FC, look to seal AFC Cup main-draw berth

Darryl Duffy has been in excellent form in the I-League, his penalty winner against Aizawl taking him to the top of the scoring charts.

Mohun Bagan will look to seal their AFC Cup main draw berth when they take on a depleted Colombo FC side in the second leg of the South Asia Zone fixture in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Having lost the first leg in Colombo 2-1, the Sri Lanka Premier League champions have suffered a huge blow as three of their foreign players -- defender Nasiru Opeyemi of Nigeria, midfielder Seka Jean Yapo of the Ivory Coast and striker Afeez Olofin -- could not travel with the team due to visa hurdles.

"It's a big loss for me. They are integral members of the side manning the defence, midfield as well as the forward line. We have to make our planning afresh," coach Mohamed Roomy Hassan of Sri Lanka said in a press conference on the eve of the match.

"The Nigerian defender is a tall guy with a lot of experience. We will miss him sorely."

However, Hassan, who played in Kolkata during the 1996 AFC Cup, said Yapo will join the side on Tuesday morning.

"He's got the clearance and he's joining tomorrow morning. The High Commission has laws denying entry to Nigerians, from Sri Lanka," he said.

Asked about Colombo needing to win by a margin of at least two goals, Hassan said, "We need goals to survive in this tournament. We have to press for goals in earlier stages, say by first 25 minutes.

Attack is the only option. We have come prepared. Of course we are confident. We are positive to pull off a win."

Colombo FC's foreign trio were denied visas about 72 hours before the game. "We got to know about this the day before we were scheduled to leave," president of Colombo FC Saif Yusoof said.

"We are hopeful of getting visa for Yapo, who is from Ivory Coast, and if we get it he will join the team," Yusoof added.

Colombo will have their task cut out as they bank on striker Zarwan Johar and midfielder EB Channa, who played for Dempo SC in 2002-03.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, will be bolstered by the return of their Haitian superstar Sony Norde, who was rested for a hamstring injury in the previous leg.

Their Scottish recruit Darryl Duffy is in sublime form and became the I-League leading scorer in the team's 3-2 win against Aizawl FC in the previous round.

The Scot, along with Jeje Lalpekhlua, will look to put the rival defence under pressure while Katsumi Yusa will look to pull the strings in the midfield.

