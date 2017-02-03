Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 10/3  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Next

 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Manchester United's Anthony Martial: 'Don't listen to the papers'

Jose Mourinho hails Henrikh Mkhitaryan's progression as he continues to adapt at Manchester United.
Jose Mourinho offered up the perfect reply in response to a reporter's question about his new haircut.
Jose Mourinho explains why he abandoned the 4-4-2 and how it affected his team's performance.
Man United's comfortable away win helps them inch closer to the top four, while Leicester stay in danger of the drop zone.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has said not to "listen to the papers" after reports claimed that he was interesting Paris Saint-Germain.

The stories also reported that Martial believes manager Jose Mourinho is trying to force him out of the club and making him a scapegoat.

Martial tweeted: "Don't listen the papers it's wrong thanks Come on United."

The France forward, 21, was United's top scorer last season -- with a tally of 17 in all competitions -- after being signed by the club's former manager Louis van Gaal, but he has struggled to make an impact this campaign under Mourinho.

Martial has not featured in the last three Premier League games, being left out of the squad for the 1-1 draw against Stoke City on Jan. 21 then being an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw against Hull City on Feb. 1 and 3-0 victory over Leicester City on Feb. 5.

Mourinho had said on Jan. 26 that Martial would be back in the team if he performed "magnificently" in the FA Cup fourth round against Wigan Athletic on Jan. 29. Despite supplying two assists in the 4-0 win over the Latics, Martial was still not given game time afterwards.

On Dec. 31, Mourinho had said the player "has to listen to me, and not listen to his agent," adding: "With Martial, every day I read in the newspaper, 'Martial goes to Sevilla, Martial goes on loan, Martial is not happy.'"

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

