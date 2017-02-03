Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu says he hopes to join Chelsea in summer

Antonio Conte thinks his experience means he's perfectly suited to guiding Chelsea to the Premier League title.

Antonio Conte has nothing but good things to say about Chelsea's complete performance against Arsenal.

Craig Burley says Chelsea's dominant performance versus Arsenal was an indication of why they're title favourites.

Eden Hazard was happy to get back to his scoring ways and contribute with a special goal in Chelsea's win over Arsenal.

Chelsea eased past a feeble Arsenal to go twelve points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu has reportedly told Fanatik that he is hoping to play for Premier League leaders Chelsea next season.

Calhanoglu, 22, is claimed to have been identified by the Blues as a summer replacement for Oscar, who left Stamford Bridge for Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG for a club-record £60 million at the beginning of January.

The Turkey international, who joined Leverkusen from Hamburg for £11.5m in the summer of 2014, says he wants his future to be at Chelsea.

"God willing, I will be a Chelsea player next season," Calhanoglu was quoted as telling Turkish daily newspaper Fanatik, before adding: "There are also a number of other clubs interested in signing me."

Hakan Calhanoglu joined Bayer Leverkusen from Hamburg in 2014.

Calhanoglu will miss the rest of the season after being handed a four-month ban by FIFA for allegedly breaching a contract signed with Turkish club Trabzonspor when he was 17 years old, but had registered six goals and five assists in 15 Bundesliga appearances this campaign prior to that ruling.

Trabzonspor claimed that Calhanoglu and his father accepted payments of €100,000 each to sign a professional contract with the club, before reneging on the agreement and joining German side Karlsruher instead.

Calhanoglu denies the claims, and insists he will not allow the punishment to derail his career.

"I am sure that, after the end of the suspension, I will return stronger," he added. "I will accept this decision and look ahead."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.