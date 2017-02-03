Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu denies quotes saying he hopes to join Chelsea

Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Calhanoglu denies quotes on Chelsea move

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane in training with Al-Ahli

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Martial: Don't listen to newspaper reports

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Transfer Rater: Calhanoglu to Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

United face tough search for new No. 9

Blog - Transfer Talk Mark Ogden
Read
Martin Caceres pointed the way forward for Juventus in their Serie A opener.

Saints consider move for Caceres - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Draxler: Arsenal keen prior to PSG move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Alexandre Lacazette will be critical to Lyon's fortunes against Juventus.

Lacazette: Time is right to leave Lyon

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Hernanes w/ Juventus

Hernanes set to wrap up China move

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Dembele: I wasn't distracted by Chelsea

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Shanghai SIPG sign Ricardo Carvalho

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Dimitri Petratos

Petratos set to join Ulsan Hyundai

Transfers AAP
Read
Karim Benzema

Arsenal to finally move for Benzema

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Dortmund to sign Toprak from Leverkusen

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Sergio Aguero

Chelsea planning £75m Aguero move

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Mourinho: Era of buying to 'kill' rivals is past

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Draxler wants Ozil to leave Arsenal for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Pepe has not featured for Real Madrid since Jan. 24.

Zidane to 'respect' Pepe's future decision

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Carlos Tevez arrives at the airport on January 19, 2017 in Shanghai.

CFA reinstates Asian berth in foreign quota

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Brisbane Roar striker Henrique

Thai move for A-League veteran Henrique

Transfers Paul Murphy
Read
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu denies quotes saying he hopes to join Chelsea

Antonio Conte thinks his experience means he's perfectly suited to guiding Chelsea to the Premier League title.
Antonio Conte has nothing but good things to say about Chelsea's complete performance against Arsenal.
Craig Burley says Chelsea's dominant performance versus Arsenal was an indication of why they're title favourites.
Eden Hazard was happy to get back to his scoring ways and contribute with a special goal in Chelsea's win over Arsenal.
Chelsea eased past a feeble Arsenal to go twelve points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect Calhanoglu's denial of speaking to a Turkish newspaper.

Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu has denied quotes attributed to him by Fanatik that he is hoping to play for Premier League leaders Chelsea next season.

The Turkish daily newspaper quoted Calhanoglu, who joined Leverkusen from Hamburg for £11.5 million in the summer of 2014, as saying he wants his future to be at Chelsea.

But in a tweet on Monday, Calhanoglu refuted the article, writing: "I said nothing about Chelsea in the press & didn't talk to any Turkish journalist -- neither about the court decision nor about my future!"

Fanatik had said Chelsea had identified the 22-year-old as a summer replacement for Oscar, who left Stamford Bridge for Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG for a club-record £60m at the beginning of January.

Calhanoglu objected to Fanatik quoting him as saying: "God willing, I will be a Chelsea player next season."

Hakan Calhanoglu joined Bayer Leverkusen from Hamburg in 2014.

Calhanoglu will miss the rest of the season after being handed a four-month ban by FIFA for allegedly breaching a contract signed with Turkish club Trabzonspor when he was 17 years old, but had registered six goals and five assists in 15 Bundesliga appearances this campaign prior to that ruling.

Trabzonspor claimed that Calhanoglu and his father accepted payments of €100,000 each to sign a professional contract with the club, before reneging on the agreement and joining German side Karlsruher instead.

Fanatik had also quoted Calhanoglu as saying he would not allow the punishment to derail his career, a statement the player also denied making.

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.