Southampton considering deal for defender Martin Caceres - sources

Southampton are considering a move for defender Martin Caceres, who is a free agent, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

Former Juventus player Caceres is looking for a new club after turning down the chance to join AC Milan.

Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani told Mediaset that Caceres had "passed all of the medicals, but we could not agree personal terms."

Caceres has been without a club since leaving Juve last summer, and the 29-year-old also came close to joining Crystal Palace last month.

Southampton boss Claude Puel is keen to fill the void left by Jose Fonte's departure and Virgil van Dijk's injury, with the club down to the bare bones for central defenders.

Southampton have lost six of their last seven games in the Premier League and Puel is considering offering Caceres a short-term deal to bolster his ranks.

