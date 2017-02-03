Julian Draxler: Arsenal were in contact prior to Paris Saint-Germain move

Julian Draxler has quickly established himself as a reliable performer for PSG.

New Paris Saint-Germain signing Julian Draxler has said he was in contact with Arsenal for a few years before ultimately choosing to join the French champions from Wolfsburg.

The Germany international arrived at Parc des Princes during the January transfer window and has already scored four goals in six competitive appearances across all competitions.

Speaking with TF1's "Telefoot", Draxler said Arsenal had held a long-term interest in him but claimed no attempt was made to sign him

"I had some good years in Germany but I wanted to experience something different," the 23-year-old said when asked about his decision to leave the German Bundesliga this winter. "For that reason, I chose to join PSG.

"The directors and coach at Wolfsburg have changed. I was on good terms with them and we decided it was best if I left. I listened to my heart and chose PSG as they play in a style that suits me best.

"I had several options though. Arsenal had been in contact since about two or three years ago but I was not in touch with them this winter [before joining PSG]."

Draxler has immediately found a home on the left side of Unai Emery's three-pronged attack and Angel Di Maria has been pushed onto the substitutes' bench because of the German's form.

He did first hope to play as the No. 10 in the 4-2-3-1 formation Emery has been keen to implement since the start of the season but recognised that he offers the team more at the current time playing wide on the left.

"At first, I said I wanted to play in the No. 10 role," Draxler said. "However, the team needs me more on the left to create chances from there. That is my best role with PSG, where I am most useful.

"I am proud to be here and I hope to bring something to the team. I have won two or three titles so far in my career but that is not enough, I always want more. This is the club I needed in order to achieve that."

Draxler will be looking to continue his impressive start to life in Paris when PSG host Lille in Ligue 1 on Tuesday and then travel to face Bordeaux on Friday, also in Le Championnat.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.