Julian Draxler: Arsenal were in contact prior to Paris Saint-Germain move

Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 10/3  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Draxler: Arsenal keen prior to PSG move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Alexandre Lacazette will be critical to Lyon's fortunes against Juventus.

Lacazette: Time is right to leave Lyon

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Hernanes w/ Juventus

Hernanes set to wrap up China move

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Dembele: I wasn't distracted by Chelsea

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Shanghai SIPG sign Ricardo Carvalho

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Dimitri Petratos

Petratos set to join Ulsan Hyundai

Transfers AAP
Read
Karim Benzema

Arsenal to finally move for Benzema

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Dortmund to sign Toprak from Leverkusen

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Sergio Aguero

Chelsea planning £75m Aguero move

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Mourinho: Era of buying to 'kill' rivals is past

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Draxler wants Ozil to leave Arsenal for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Pepe has not featured for Real Madrid since Jan. 24.

Zidane to 'respect' Pepe's future decision

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Carlos Tevez arrives at the airport on January 19, 2017 in Shanghai.

CFA reinstates Asian berth in foreign quota

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Brisbane Roar striker Henrique

Thai move for A-League veteran Henrique

Transfers Paul Murphy
Read

Barca ask about Ozil; Chelsea after Morata

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Hull asking FIFA to force Salibur transfer

Hull City PA Sport
Read

Evra: My return to Man United was blocked

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Costa hits back after latest report of China

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

San Jose seals signing of midfielder Hyka

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Mou won't waste time on 'impossible deals'

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Julian Draxler: Arsenal were in contact prior to Paris Saint-Germain move

Julian Draxler has quickly established himself as a reliable performer for PSG.

New Paris Saint-Germain signing Julian Draxler has said he was in contact with Arsenal for a few years before ultimately choosing to join the French champions from Wolfsburg.

The Germany international arrived at Parc des Princes during the January transfer window and has already scored four goals in six competitive appearances across all competitions.

Speaking with TF1's "Telefoot", Draxler said Arsenal had held a long-term interest in him but claimed no attempt was made to sign him

"I had some good years in Germany but I wanted to experience something different," the 23-year-old said when asked about his decision to leave the German Bundesliga this winter. "For that reason, I chose to join PSG.

"The directors and coach at Wolfsburg have changed. I was on good terms with them and we decided it was best if I left. I listened to my heart and chose PSG as they play in a style that suits me best.

"I had several options though. Arsenal had been in contact since about two or three years ago but I was not in touch with them this winter [before joining PSG]."

Draxler has immediately found a home on the left side of Unai Emery's three-pronged attack and Angel Di Maria has been pushed onto the substitutes' bench because of the German's form.

He did first hope to play as the No. 10 in the 4-2-3-1 formation Emery has been keen to implement since the start of the season but recognised that he offers the team more at the current time playing wide on the left.

"At first, I said I wanted to play in the No. 10 role," Draxler said. "However, the team needs me more on the left to create chances from there. That is my best role with PSG, where I am most useful.

"I am proud to be here and I hope to bring something to the team. I have won two or three titles so far in my career but that is not enough, I always want more. This is the club I needed in order to achieve that."

Draxler will be looking to continue his impressive start to life in Paris when PSG host Lille in Ligue 1 on Tuesday and then travel to face Bordeaux on Friday, also in Le Championnat.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.