Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
 By Ian Holyman
Alexandre Lacazette: Time is right to leave Lyon for new challenge

Alexandre Lacazette will be critical to Lyon's fortunes against Juventus.
Alexandre Lacazette was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer.

Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette has put some of Europe's top clubs on alert after declaring that he intends to leave in the summer.

Last month, Lacazette's former Lyon teammate Samuel Umtiti had suggested that "there will come a time" when the France international "could leave to improve."

Lacazette, whose Lyon contract runs until 2019, is valued at €40 million and has been linked with clubs including Arsenal.

"I think it's come, the right moment," the 25-year-old Lyon youth academy product, who has scored 18 times in as many Ligue 1 games this season, told Canal+.

"I think this summer will be the moment for a change of scenery and discover something else, always with the idea of moving forward and improving.

"I'm going to keep working with the hope that good opportunities will come along this summer."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

