 By Ben Gladwell
Juventus midfielder Hernanes set to wrap up China move - Beppe Marotta

Hernanes w/ Juventus
Hernanes is poised to join Hebei Fortune.

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta has confirmed that Brazilian midfielder Hernanes is set to complete a move to China.

Speaking to Mediaset before the win over Inter Milan on Sunday, Marotta said: "We're in advanced talks, and I think that everything will be done by tomorrow morning."

Hernanes, 31, is poised to join Hebei Fortune -- where two other former Serie A players, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gervinho, are playing -- for an estimated €11 million.

He had been on the brink of leaving in the summer, but a proposed move to Besiktas broke down when he opted to stay in Italy and fight for his place.

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen were also reported to have been interested in Hernanes, who has been a substitute for seven of Juve's last eight Serie A matches.

He has started eight times in Serie A this season and featured twice in the Champions League, having made just 35 outings since joining Juve from Inter Milan in 2015.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

