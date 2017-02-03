Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
Celtic's Moussa Dembele: Easy not to be distracted by Chelsea link

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele was linked with a move to Chelsea.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele said his focus was on fitness and not transfer speculation after returning to score a hat trick in the 5-2 win at St Johnstone on Sunday.

Dembele, 20, was linked with a move to Chelsea in January -- but a trip he made to London on transfer deadline day was in order to get a scan on a knee injury.

After missing two games, the former Fulham player came off the bench just before the hour mark with the visitors losing 2-1 and quickly levelled with a controversial penalty.

He then added another two as Brendan Rodgers' side extended their unbeaten domestic run to 29 games to go 27 points clear of Aberdeen at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Asked after the match about the Chelsea speculation, Dembele said: "It's easy not to get distracted. I'm a very calm kind of guy and I don't really let this type of thing get in my head.

"I focus only on enjoying my football at Celtic and I'm very happy to be here.

"I don't really listen to what has been said about me -- I just try to get fit as quickly as possible and back on the pitch."

