By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Dimitri Petratos set to join Ulsan Hyundai instead of the Newcastle Jets

Dimitri Petratos
Dimitri Petratos had originally agreed to join the Newcastle Jets at the end of the 2016-17 A-League campaign.

Dimitri Petratos' move to the Newcastle Jets is off, with the Brisbane Roar attacker set for an immediate transfer from the A-League to South Korean side Ulsan Hyundai.

The Roar announced on Monday they have accepted an offer from the K-League club for Petratos, subject to medical clearance.

If it goes through, both the Roar and the Jets -- who had signed Petratos on a three-year contract, starting next season -- will split an expected six-figure transfer fee.

The 24-year-old travelled with Brisbane to China for their AFC Champions League qualifier against Shanghai Shenhua on Tuesday night, but has since flown to Korea for his medical.

He appears to have played his last match for the Roar with Ulsan Hyundai -- who play their own Champions League qualifier against Hong Kong club Kitchee on Tuesday -- keen to ensure he is not cup-tied.

Aside from a brief stint with Malaysian team Kelantan FA in 2013, it is his first foray overseas.

Petratos has played 94 A-League matches for Brisbane across four seasons, scoring 15 goals.

He claimed a desire to be closer to his NSW-based family was the motivating factor in his decision to sign with Newcastle, who also signed his 18-year-old brother Kosta from Perth Glory on a one-season deal.

