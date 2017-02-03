Borussia Dortmund to sign Omer Toprak from Bayer Leverkusen

Omer Toprak will finish this season with Bayer Leverkusen before joining Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund have announced they will sign Omer Toprak from Bayer Leverkusen on a contract until 2021 at the end of the season.

Toprak, 27, has a release clause in his contract that Dortmund have met allowing him to move.

"Omer Toprak is a strong defender with international experience and great leadership qualities," sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement on Dortmund's official website.

The statement added: "Out of respect for their Bundesliga rival, BVB will make no further comment on Omer Toprak until the end of the current season."

Toprak, a central defender who began his career with Freiburg before moving to Leverkusen in 2011, has made 181 Bundesliga appearances and another 23 in the Champions League.

