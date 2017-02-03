Borussia Dortmund to sign Omer Toprak from Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund have announced they will sign Omer Toprak from Bayer Leverkusen on a contract until 2021 at the end of the season.
Toprak, 27, has a release clause in his contract that Dortmund have met allowing him to move.
"Omer Toprak is a strong defender with international experience and great leadership qualities," sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement on Dortmund's official website.
The statement added: "Out of respect for their Bundesliga rival, BVB will make no further comment on Omer Toprak until the end of the current season."
Toprak, a central defender who began his career with Freiburg before moving to Leverkusen in 2011, has made 181 Bundesliga appearances and another 23 in the Champions League.
