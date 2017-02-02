Previous
United States
Jamaica
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Metz
Marseille
1
0
FT
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Next

Hull to make FIFA appeal to force Yannis Salibur transfer from Guingamp

Hull have not given up hope on bringing Yannis Salibur in from Guingamp despite the transfer window closing.

Hull still hope to sign Guingamp midfielder Yannis Salibur despite the transfer window closing, head coach Marco Silva has revealed.

The Tigers were working far beyond Tuesday's 11 p.m. deadline to try to confirm the signings of Salibur and Kamil Grosicki, with only the Poland winger's arrival ultimately finalised in time.

The suggestion was that the paperwork for the Salibur deal was not submitted in time, but Hull have appealed to FIFA in an attempt to force through a reported £9 million move.

Silva said at his news conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Liverpool: "We are still waiting. Up to now, we don't have the final decision of FIFA.

"When we have, we will let you know. We don't have a date.''

City have left one space in the 25-man squad list submitted to the Premier League for the remainder of the season, with Dusan Kuciak, Brian Lenihan, Greg Luer and Will Keane all omitted as they left a space for Salibur.

Goalkeeper Kuciak has now joined Polish side Lechia Gdansk on a free transfer.

Kuciak, who has won 10 caps for Slovakia, joined Hull from Legia Warsaw in February 2016. But the 31-year-old made only one appearance for the Tigers, in the 3-1 EFL Cup victory at Exeter last August.

"Everybody at the club would like to thank Dusan for his efforts during his time at @HullCity and wish him well for the future,'' the Tigers said on their official Twitter account.

The squad submitted included the name of Ryan Mason, suggesting Hull hope the midfielder can return from a fractured skull before the end of the season.

