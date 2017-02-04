Chelsea's Diego Costa hits back after latest report of transfer to China

With constant speculation surrounding Diego Costa's future, Gab Marcotti discusses if the striker's worth the hassle for Chelsea..

Diego Costa emphatically stated his commitment to Chelsea on Friday after a report in Spain said a move to China was all but completed.

Radio station Cadena Ser claimed that Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian had reached a pre-contract with Costa that would pay the forward €30 million a year.

But Costa rubbished the speculation later on Friday by writing on Instagram: "They talk too much s---!!! Come on Chelsea."

Costa had been linked to move to Chelsea last month following a row with a fitness coach during training, but sources close to the player told ESPN Brasil last month that Costa had told friends he has no interest in accepting a lucrative offer from China.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said in his news conference on Friday that speculation on Costa's future was nothing new.

"I don't know but every week I hear a lot of news, a lot of speculation about Diego," Conte said. "Now the most important thing is to be focused on this championship. We are in a good position.

"Diego is an important player for us, is happy to stay with us, for me these are the most important things. Not what happens in the summer. It's important to think in the present."

