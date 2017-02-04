Previous
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Eintracht Frankfurt's Timothy Chandler: MLS not currently an option

Timothy Chandler's U.S. national team status could jeopardize his standing at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Timothy Chandler is entering the final season of his deal with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Timothy Chandler is considering a move to MLS, but not in the near future, the Eintracht Frankfurt wing-back has said.

Entering the final season of his deal with Frankfurt with doubts over his future at the Bundesliga club, Chandler has been one of the key players for Eintracht as they aim to defy the odds and qualify for a European competition next term.

They sit third after 18 match days, and lead a breakaway five-team group currently competing for two Champions League and two Europe League slots.

Chandler, deployed as wing-back by coach Niko Kovac, who plays with a three-man defense, won himself a new contract through to 2020 at Frankfurt with a string of excellent performances, and currently is not considering leaving his hometown club.

"I would rather be in Europe, in Germany right now," the 26-year-old U.S. international told kicker.

He said he at least wants to see out his current contract.

"I want to play in this league for as long as possible. It's great fun, there's an incredible atmosphere in every stadium," Chandler said. "I'll be 29 by then, let's see how long my legs will carry me."

Chandler, the son of an American father and a German mother, did not rule out a future MLS move, but added that it's currently not an option for him.

"You think about. But right now it does not come into question," he said.

Still, Chandler hopes to continue his stateside trips to represent the U.S. team. He has already won 29 caps and recently met new U.S. head coach Bruce Arena in Frankfurt.

Graham Zusi addresses the United States' defensive structure and his move from midfield to defence.
Sebastian Salazar, Herculez Gomez and Kasey Keller answer your Twitter questions after the USMNT's draw with Serbia.
Sebastian Lletget breaks down his debut for the United States in their draw against Serbia.

He added that of all things, listening to the Star Spangled Banner might be his favourite moment.

"It's incredible standing there and signing along," he said. "Especially in the U.S., where the crowd rises and sings. The anthem is also really good. It gives you incredible motivation."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

