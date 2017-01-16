West Ham, Marseille some distance apart on Dimitri Payet fee - report

Previous
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
1
0
Game Details
Internazionale
Bologna
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Ghana
Uganda
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Mali
Egypt
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Burnley
Sunderland
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Crystal Palace
Bolton Wanderers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Lincoln City
Ipswich Town
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Guardiola & Messi

LIVE: City 'will pay £100 million' to land Messi

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
OM's Payet bid short of valuation - report

Transfers PA Sport
Luiz Adriano seals move to Spartak Moscow

Transfers ESPN staff
Falcao celeb vs Sochaux 170110

Falcao to China, Costa summer exit

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Pastore wants PSG stay amid exit rumours

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier

Aurier ignoring Barca transfer speculation

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Schweini 'can play for two or three years' - Effenberg

Transfers Mark Lovell
Neymar

Neymar most expensive, not Messi - study

Transfers Sam Marsden
West Ham's Gold: End January transfer window

Transfers PA Sport
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Jenkinson signing 'in the balance' - Allardyce

Transfers PA Sport
West Brom offer £10m for Livermore - report

Transfers PA Sport
Christian Benteke

Palace's Benteke not joining PSG - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Man United eye Parkhouse - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Pogba rejected Barca and Real for United

Transfers Sam Marsden
Spartak sign Samedov from Lokomotiv

Transfers Associated Press
Will Sule benefit from Bayern move?

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld and Mark Lovell
Robben signs one-year contract extension

Transfers Mark Lovell
U.S.'s Green needs practice - Stuttgart boss

VfB Stuttgart Stephan Uersfeld
Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco

Fabinho extends Monaco deal, Bakayoko to follow

Transfers Ian Holyman
Bayer: 'Crazy' offers only for Chicharito

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
West Ham, Marseille some distance apart on Dimitri Payet fee - report

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop explains why Dimitri Payet is out of line, while Gab Marcotti predicts how Payet's future will play out.
Slaven Bilic says he refuses to take away from West Ham's win by talking about Dimitri Payet.
Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop says West Ham would be best suited to let Dimitri Payet leave.

Dimitri Payet's desired exit from West Ham reportedly remains some distance away after the club rejected an improved offer from his former club Marseille on Monday.

Press Association Sport reports that a fee just over the £20 million mark has been rebuffed by chairman David Sullivan as the Hammers remain firm on their stance of not selling the 29-year-old.

Payet shocked the Premier League club last week by declaring his desire to leave the London Stadium, despite having only signed a fresh deal last February after shining in his first season in the Premier League.

The France international quickly established himself as a fans' favourite following his signing from Marseille, and was named as West Ham's player of the year for their final campaign at Upton Park.

This season has not been as impressive for either Payet or Slaven Bilic's side as a whole and Bilic said last week that Payet is now refusing to play for the club.

Despite his stance, both co-chairmen Sullivan and David Gold have expressed that they have no financial need to sell the former Lille man and are refusing to be bullied into a quick sale.

Dimitri Payet is reportedly determined to join former club Marseille.

Bilic revealed the news at his news conference ahead of Saturday's win over Crystal Palace, saying he felt "let down and angry" about Payet's decision.

The first team were given Monday off following their impressive display against the Eagles but Press Association Sport reports that Bilic is following through on his threat to banish Payet from training.

Although he is currently suffering from a back injury, when he does train it will be alongside the club's under-23 squad, with the transfer window still open for another fortnight.

Payet certainly was not missed in the short term as West Ham beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday, with Andy Carroll's acrobatic overhead kick the pick of the goals.

Before the victory over former Hammers boss Sam Allardyce, Sullivan insisted in his programme notes that Payet would not get his wish this month.

"The board's position is that we do not want to sell Dimitri," he wrote. "We do not need to sell Dimitri for financial or any other reasons, and we will NOT sell Dimitri in the January transfer window."

After the convincing London derby win, Bilic was more interested in praising those who did turn out.

"Payet is a great player so you are losing quality, but the team showed it is about the team and not individuals," he said.

"This is a great example for that. So let's talk about Carroll, or Darren Randolph, or Mark Noble. Michail Antonio had flu and a temperature of 38.4 last night. He showed brilliant determination, brilliant quality. That's what I want to talk about."

