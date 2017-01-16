Luiz Adriano finalises transfer from AC Milan to Spartak Moscow

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Real Sociedad
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Braga
Tondela
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Guardiola & Messi

Man City 'will pay £100 million' to land Messi

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Read

Luiz Adriano seals move to Spartak Moscow

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Falcao celeb vs Sochaux 170110

Falcao to China, Costa summer exit

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Read

Pastore wants PSG stay amid exit rumours

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier

Aurier ignoring Barca transfer speculation

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Schweini 'can play for two or three years' - Effenberg

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read
Neymar

Neymar most expensive, not Messi - study

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

West Ham's Gold: End January transfer window

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Jenkinson signing 'in the balance' - Allardyce

Transfers PA Sport
Read

West Brom offer £10m for Livermore - report

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Christian Benteke

Palace's Benteke not joining PSG - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Man United eye Parkhouse - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Pogba rejected Barca and Real for United

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Spartak sign Samedov from Lokomotiv

Transfers Associated Press
Read

Will Sule benefit from Bayern move?

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld and Mark Lovell
Read

Robben signs one-year contract extension

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

U.S.'s Green needs practice - Stuttgart boss

VfB Stuttgart Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco

Fabinho extends Monaco deal, Bakayoko to follow

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Bayer: 'Crazy' offers only for Chicharito

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Michy Batshuayi

PSG should make Batshuayi loan a priority

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Luiz Adriano finalises transfer from AC Milan to Spartak Moscow

Luiz Adriano has not played often for AC Milan this season.

Brazil striker Luiz Adriano has completed his move from AC Milan to Spartak Moscow.

The Russian club reportedly paid a minimal fee for the 29-year-old, after Milan paid Shakhtar Donetsk a reported €8 million for him in the summer of 2015.

Spartak pictured Luiz Adriano signing a contract on their club website, though terms of the deal were not confirmed.

"I am happy to join Spartak," the 29-year-old said in a statement. "I will try to honour the red and white shirt. I hope to score many goals and win the title."

Luiz Adriano played in 36 games in all competitions over two seasons for Milan, and moves on after initially signing for the Rossoneri until 2020.

Vincenzo Montella has given him just seven brief appearances this season, never fielding him for more than half of a game.

The player was expected to leave Milan a year ago, but his move to Jiangsu Suning broke down after the player had already travelled to China and been photographed wearing a Jiangsu scarf.

The Brazilian had been one of Milan's biggest earners and the club will now be able to offload his salary.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.