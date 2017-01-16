Luiz Adriano finalises transfer from AC Milan to Spartak Moscow

Luiz Adriano has not played often for AC Milan this season.

Brazil striker Luiz Adriano has completed his move from AC Milan to Spartak Moscow.

The Russian club reportedly paid a minimal fee for the 29-year-old, after Milan paid Shakhtar Donetsk a reported €8 million for him in the summer of 2015.

Spartak pictured Luiz Adriano signing a contract on their club website, though terms of the deal were not confirmed.

"I am happy to join Spartak," the 29-year-old said in a statement. "I will try to honour the red and white shirt. I hope to score many goals and win the title."

Время позднее, но после подписания контракта наш новичок @LuizAdriano_9 отправился на экскурсию по @otkritiearena и клубному музею. pic.twitter.com/6GSyk80fl6 - FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_official) January 16, 2017

Luiz Adriano played in 36 games in all competitions over two seasons for Milan, and moves on after initially signing for the Rossoneri until 2020.

Vincenzo Montella has given him just seven brief appearances this season, never fielding him for more than half of a game.

The player was expected to leave Milan a year ago, but his move to Jiangsu Suning broke down after the player had already travelled to China and been photographed wearing a Jiangsu scarf.

The Brazilian had been one of Milan's biggest earners and the club will now be able to offload his salary.