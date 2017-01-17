PSG's Serge Aurier ignoring speculation of transfer to Barcelona

Serge Aurier says he is not focused on his club future while playing with Ivory Coast.

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier says he is not paying attention to recent transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Barcelona and is currently focused on the African Nations Cup in Gabon.

The Ivory Coast international played the full 90 minutes as Les Elephants drew 0-0 with Togo in their opening match on Monday and speaking with Foot Mercato, the 24-year-old confessed he has not attached much importance to recent transfer links

"Honestly, I do not pay much attention to that," Aurier said of recent speculation "I am a faithful person and I do not forget it when people are there for me when I need them. PSG have always been there for me.

"I am calm and not thinking about [the future]. I am very good with PSG right now and everything is going well for me. The club has a lot of confidence in me. The coach believes in me and my teammates do too. I feel good and I do not see why I would think to leave PSG."

Aurier's reputation was left in tatters after a controversy-ridden 2016 but he is now hopeful of leaving that firmly in the past and looking to the future with PSG.

"Things are certainly not the same today," Aurier admitted when asked about his difficult year. "I pay more attention. Because of that, I am a little less myself.

"At the core, I am someone happy and calm. That has not changed. However, what goes on around me, of course I pay greater attention. I try to be better every day.

"A lot has changed at the club since then. I know that it hurts some people that I am still at PSG. I feel good, mentally, though. I love PSG. If I am still here, it is because I know I still have things to achieve here."

Since Aurier left for African Nations Cup duty, the French champions have signed Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg. The defender admits he has already asked his teammates for their impressions of the new boy.

"I have spoken with some of the other lads, like Blaise [Matuidi] and Layvin [Kurzawa]," Aurier said. "They have told me Julian is a very good player, who moves well and breathes football. We knew a little about him before he arrived. He was not completely unknown. I have heard only positive things."

Now in Gabon with Ivory Coast, Aurier is focused on helping his country to a second African title in as many years, but he says he is still with his PSG teammates from afar.

"I am concentrated on my current objective, which is to help to win a second AFCON title," said Aurier. "What is certain is that I am behind my team even from far away. I hope that when I get back to Paris, I will finish what I started."

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.