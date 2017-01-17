Bastian Schweinsteiger 'can play for two or three more years' - Effenberg

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
LIVE 47'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Falcao celeb vs Sochaux 170110

LIVE: Falcao to China, Costa summer exit

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Read

Schweini 'can play for two or three years' - Effenberg

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read
Neymar

Neymar most expensive, not Messi - study

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

West Ham's Gold: End January transfer window

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Jenkinson signing 'in the balance' - Allardyce

Transfers PA Sport
Read

West Brom offer £10m for Livermore - report

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Christian Benteke

Palace's Benteke not joining PSG - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Man United eye Parkhouse - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Pogba rejected Barca and Real for United

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Spartak sign Samedov from Lokomotiv

Transfers Associated Press
Read

Will Sule benefit from Bayern move?

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld and Mark Lovell
Read

Robben signs one-year contract extension

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

Green needs practice - Stuttgart coach

VfB Stuttgart Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco

Fabinho extends Monaco deal, Bakayoko to follow

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Bayer: 'Crazy' offers only for Chicharito

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Michy Batshuayi

PSG should make Batshuayi loan a priority

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Werder's Gnabry hints at Arsenal return

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Petit 'doesn't understand' Payet move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Marseille fans don't want 'crybaby' Drogba

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Leeds striker Wood valued at £15m - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
 By Mark Lovell
Share
Tweet
   

Bastian Schweinsteiger 'can play for two or three more years' - Effenberg

Jose Mourinho felt his Man United side should've come away with more in an entertaining but fundamentally unsound match.
As Man United's unbeaten streak continues with a draw vs. Liverpool, Paul Mariner thinks they will truly push for top four.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have preferred a win for Man United, but is happy to have helped come away with a point.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided a late equaliser for Man United to snatch a point against Liverpool.
Nemanja Vidic tells ESPN FC's Alexis Nunes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic's motivation at his age is incredible.

Former Bayern Munich captain Stefan Effenberg has told kicker that Bastian Schweinsteiger's "career isn't over yet" despite struggling to make an impact under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Schweinsteiger, 32, was hailed as "the ultimate professional" by ex-Bayern coach Louis van Gaal when he signed for United in the summer of 2015, but was banished to train with the youth team by new boss Mourinho earlier in the campaign, he's yet to make a Premier League appearance for Manchester United this season.

Handed a reprieve by the Portuguese boss, Schweinsteiger returned to first-team training at the end of October but has only made a couple of brief substitute appearances in cup competitions for United. However, Effenberg, Bayern's Champions League winning captain in 2001, believes Schweinsteiger still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

"I'm totally convinced that he can still play for two or three years at the top level," he said. "He needs fitness and faith in his ability to do that.

"Even when it must be pleasant looking at his bank account at the end of each month -- he needs to play to feel fulfilled. His career isn't over yet." 

Bayern president Uli Hoeness has expressed his displeasure at Schweinsteiger's treatment in England, saying in November Schweinsteiger "should make United pay until his last day," only a few weeks after accusing the English club of treating the former Bayern midfielder "like a leper." 

Schweinsteiger's future at United has been the subject of conjecture as he finds himself on the fringes under Mourinho. He has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer, with sources telling ESPN FC that he has held talks with Chicago Fire.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.