Bastian Schweinsteiger 'can play for two or three more years' - Effenberg

Jose Mourinho felt his Man United side should've come away with more in an entertaining but fundamentally unsound match.

As Man United's unbeaten streak continues with a draw vs. Liverpool, Paul Mariner thinks they will truly push for top four.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have preferred a win for Man United, but is happy to have helped come away with a point.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided a late equaliser for Man United to snatch a point against Liverpool.

Nemanja Vidic tells ESPN FC's Alexis Nunes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic's motivation at his age is incredible.

Former Bayern Munich captain Stefan Effenberg has told kicker that Bastian Schweinsteiger's "career isn't over yet" despite struggling to make an impact under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Schweinsteiger, 32, was hailed as "the ultimate professional" by ex-Bayern coach Louis van Gaal when he signed for United in the summer of 2015, but was banished to train with the youth team by new boss Mourinho earlier in the campaign, he's yet to make a Premier League appearance for Manchester United this season.

Handed a reprieve by the Portuguese boss, Schweinsteiger returned to first-team training at the end of October but has only made a couple of brief substitute appearances in cup competitions for United. However, Effenberg, Bayern's Champions League winning captain in 2001, believes Schweinsteiger still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

"I'm totally convinced that he can still play for two or three years at the top level," he said. "He needs fitness and faith in his ability to do that.

"Even when it must be pleasant looking at his bank account at the end of each month -- he needs to play to feel fulfilled. His career isn't over yet."

Bayern president Uli Hoeness has expressed his displeasure at Schweinsteiger's treatment in England, saying in November Schweinsteiger "should make United pay until his last day," only a few weeks after accusing the English club of treating the former Bayern midfielder "like a leper."

Schweinsteiger's future at United has been the subject of conjecture as he finds himself on the fringes under Mourinho. He has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer, with sources telling ESPN FC that he has held talks with Chicago Fire.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.