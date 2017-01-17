West Ham's David Gold: End January transfer window to halt player power

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Neymar

Neymar most expensive, not Messi - study

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

West Ham's Gold: End January transfer window

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Jenkinson signing 'in the balance' - Allardyce

Transfers PA Sport
Read

West Brom offer £10m for Livermore - report

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Christian Benteke

Palace's Benteke not joining PSG - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Man United eye Parkhouse - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Pogba rejected Barca and Real for United

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Spartak sign Samedov from Lokomotiv

Transfers Associated Press
Read

Will Sule benefit from Bayern move?

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld and Mark Lovell
Read

Robben signs one-year contract extension

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

Green needs practice - Stuttgart coach

VfB Stuttgart Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco

Fabinho extends Monaco deal, Bakayoko to follow

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Bayer: 'Crazy' offers only for Chicharito

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Michy Batshuayi

PSG should make Batshuayi loan a priority

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Werder's Gnabry hints at Arsenal return

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Petit 'doesn't understand' Payet move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Marseille fans don't want 'crybaby' Drogba

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Leeds striker Wood valued at £15m - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Tottenham left-back Ben Davies

Transfer Rater: Ben Davies to Man City

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Robbie Kruse

Kruse set for Chinese Super League - reports

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

West Ham's David Gold: End January transfer window to halt player power

Slaven Bilic says he refuses to take away from West Ham's win by talking about Dimitri Payet.

West Ham co-owner David Gold has suggested closing the January transfer window would stop players like Dimitri Payet becoming unsettled at their clubs.

The Hammers have said they will not sell Payet, 29, despite manager Slaven Bilic revealing last week that he is refusing to play for the club.

Bilic said the France international would not train with his first-team players, but it remains to be seen if he will train alone or with the youth team after the senior squad were given Monday off following a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in Payet's absence.

It has been reported that Payet, West Ham's Player of the Year last season, is angling for a return to former club Marseille despite a recent upturn in results carrying Bilic's side away from the Premier League relegation zone.

And, with other top-flight clubs also seeing their leading players linked with moves away in the current transfer window, Gold suggested on Twitter how he would deal with the situation.

Before the victory over Palace, Gold's fellow joint-chairman David Sullivan insisted in his programme notes that Payet would not get his wish to leave the club this month.

''The board's position is that we do not want to sell Dimitri," he wrote. "We do not need to sell Dimitri for financial or any other reasons, and we will NOT sell Dimitri in the January transfer window.''

Bilic revealed Payet's refusal to play last week and said he felt "let down and angry'' by the revelations.

But, after the win over the Eagles, he was more interested in praising those who did turn out.

''Payet is a great player so you are losing quality, but the team showed it is about the team and not individuals," he said. "This is a great example for that. So let's talk about [Andy] Carroll, or Darren Randolph, or Mark Noble. Michail Antonio had flu and a temperature of 38.4 last night [Friday]. He showed brilliant determination, brilliant quality. That's what I want to talk about.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.