Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke not joining PSG - agent
Christian Benteke's agent has played down suggestions the Crystal Palace forward will join Paris Saint-Germain.
Benteke, 26, has been linked with a January move to the French champions with PSG seeking to provide Edinson Cavani with high-quality backup.
However, having only joined Palace from Liverpool last summer on a four-year deal, the Belgium forward will not be moving to the French capital, according to his representative.
"I read it like you, but there are a lot of rumours at this time, and I haven't been contacted either directly or indirectly by PSG," Eris Kismet told L'Equipe.
"The player is 100 percent focused on Crystal Palace's project."
Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman
