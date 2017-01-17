Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke not joining PSG - agent

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Neymar

Neymar most expensive, not Messi - study

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

West Ham's Gold: End January transfer window

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Jenkinson signing 'in the balance' - Allardyce

Transfers PA Sport
Read

West Brom offer £10m for Livermore - report

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Christian Benteke

Palace's Benteke not joining PSG - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Man United eye Parkhouse - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Pogba rejected Barca and Real for United

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Spartak sign Samedov from Lokomotiv

Transfers Associated Press
Read

Will Sule benefit from Bayern move?

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld and Mark Lovell
Read

Robben signs one-year contract extension

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

Green needs practice - Stuttgart coach

VfB Stuttgart Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco

Fabinho extends Monaco deal, Bakayoko to follow

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Bayer: 'Crazy' offers only for Chicharito

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Michy Batshuayi

PSG should make Batshuayi loan a priority

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Werder's Gnabry hints at Arsenal return

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Petit 'doesn't understand' Payet move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Marseille fans don't want 'crybaby' Drogba

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Leeds striker Wood valued at £15m - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Tottenham left-back Ben Davies

Transfer Rater: Ben Davies to Man City

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Robbie Kruse

Kruse set for Chinese Super League - reports

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By Ian Holyman
Share
Tweet
   

Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke not joining PSG - agent

Christian Benteke
Christian Benteke has scored eight Premier League goals this season.

Christian Benteke's agent has played down suggestions the Crystal Palace forward will join Paris Saint-Germain.

Benteke, 26, has been linked with a January move to the French champions with PSG seeking to provide Edinson Cavani with high-quality backup.

However, having only joined Palace from Liverpool last summer on a four-year deal, the Belgium forward will not be moving to the French capital, according to his representative.

"I read it like you, but there are a lot of rumours at this time, and I haven't been contacted either directly or indirectly by PSG," Eris Kismet told L'Equipe.

"The player is 100 percent focused on Crystal Palace's project."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.