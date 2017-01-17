Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
 By PA Sport
West Brom offer £10m for Hull midfielder Jake Livermore - report

Jake Livermore is attracting attention this window.

West Bromwich Albion have made a £10 million offer for Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore, according to Press Association Sport.

The Baggies are reportedly chasing the 27-year-old after missing out on Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton and Albion boss Tony Pulis is keen to add quality to his squad as they try to maintain a surprise challenge for Europa League qualification.

West Brom have money to spend this month and made an offer of around £18m for Schneiderlin before he joined Everton from Manchester United in a deal worth £24m.

PA report that the Baggies were also interested in Jeffrey Schlupp, but the Ghana international moved to Crystal Palace from Leicester for around £12m last week, and that they will only make a move for a striker if Saido Berahino leaves this month.

Stoke, who have previously offered £20m for Berahino, are in talks with the Baggies for the striker, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Livermore was a late substitute in Hull's 3-1 win over Bournemouth, manager Marco Silva's first Premier League game since taking charge.

Since he joined from Spurs in 2014, he has made 25 appearances for Hull this season and 104 in total.

Hull are third from bottom in the Premier League and only in the relegation zone on goal difference following Saturday's win over the Cherries, which was their first in the league since November.

Comments

