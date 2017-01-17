Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Next
 By Peter O'Rourke
Man United eyeing Sheffield United striker David Parkhouse - sources

Jose Mourinho felt his Man United side should've come away with more in an entertaining but fundamentally unsound match.
As Man United's unbeaten streak continues with a draw vs. Liverpool, Paul Mariner thinks they will truly push for top four.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have preferred a win for Man United, but is happy to have helped come away with a point.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided a late equaliser for Man United to snatch a point against Liverpool.
Nemanja Vidic tells ESPN FC's Alexis Nunes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic's motivation at his age is incredible.

Manchester United are tracking Sheffield United striker David Parkhouse as they continue plans to revamp their youth setup, sources close to the club have told ESPN FC.

United have been actively recruiting the best young talent at home and abroad as they look to improve their academy.

And 17-year-old Parkhouse is seen as one of the best talents to emerge at Bramall Lane in recent years.

The Blades beat Celtic and Birmingham City to sign him in December 2014, and the Northern Ireland youth international has been a prolific goal scorer for their under-18 side in the last 12 months and has been named on the bench for the club's under-23 side this season.

United's academy operations manager, Nick Cox, worked with Parkhouse during his time as academy manager at Sheffield United and has continued to keep tabs on the youngster's progress.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

