Man United eyeing Sheffield United striker David Parkhouse - sources
Manchester United are tracking Sheffield United striker David Parkhouse as they continue plans to revamp their youth setup, sources close to the club have told ESPN FC.
United have been actively recruiting the best young talent at home and abroad as they look to improve their academy.
And 17-year-old Parkhouse is seen as one of the best talents to emerge at Bramall Lane in recent years.
The Blades beat Celtic and Birmingham City to sign him in December 2014, and the Northern Ireland youth international has been a prolific goal scorer for their under-18 side in the last 12 months and has been named on the bench for the club's under-23 side this season.
United's academy operations manager, Nick Cox, worked with Parkhouse during his time as academy manager at Sheffield United and has continued to keep tabs on the youngster's progress.
