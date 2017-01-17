Paul Pogba turned down Barcelona and Real Madrid for Man United move
Paul Pogba has told SFR Sport he ignored interest from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid to return to Manchester United from Juventus last summer.
The France international joined United for a world-record fee of €105 million (£89.3m, $116.4m) despite the fact they are not in this season's Champions League, because he has unfinished business with the club.
"I came here because I have targets, it's a big challenge for me," Pogba said. "I could have also gone to Real Madrid or Barcelona, they were interested. I chose to return, because I had that in my heart. It was my feeling that brought me here.
"I want to win with Manchester United, I've never won with them. I had always said that I would return -- I didn't know when -- because it's a club that I like a lot.
"I hadn't finished, I left because I wanted to play. I hadn't done what I had wanted to do here. I want United to become the great United again. That's my challenge here."
Barca had an option to sign Pogba in 2015, who left United to join Juventus in 2012, but were unable to finalise a deal because of presidential elections at the club.
"Last year we agreed with Juve that if they wanted to sell Pogba during that window we would have priority -- that was what we had," director Albert Soler said in September.
"[Ariedo] Braida helped us get that priority, but Juve did not want to sell and we did not need to try and push it. We were in an electoral period and a signing of that calibre could not be made by a provisional board."
Pogba's agent Mino Raiola, meanwhile, has previously claimed that Zinedine Zidane was keen to take the 23-year-old midfielder to Madrid.
"Zidane wanted [Pogba] beside him," Raiola said. "Zizou was a great player and Real Madrid are a big club, but, for me, Manchester United are stronger with Pogba. Real Madrid would not be."
Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.
