Paul Pogba turned down Barcelona and Real Madrid for Man United move

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Pogba rejected Barca and Real for United

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Spartak sign Samedov from Lokomotiv

Transfers Associated Press
Read

Will Sule benefit from Bayern move?

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld and Mark Lovell
Read

Robben signs one-year contract extension

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

Green needs practice - Stuttgart coach

VfB Stuttgart Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco

Fabinho extends Monaco deal, Bakayoko to follow

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Bayer: 'Crazy' offers only for Chicharito

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Michy Batshuayi

PSG should make Batshuayi loan a priority

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Werder's Gnabry hints at Arsenal return

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Petit 'doesn't understand' Payet move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Marseille fans don't want 'crybaby' Drogba

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Leeds striker Wood valued at £15m - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Tottenham left-back Ben Davies

Transfer Rater: Ben Davies to Man City

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Robbie Kruse

Kruse set for Chinese Super League - reports

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Nikola Kalinic

Fiorentina 'don't know' if Kalinic will leave for China

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

LIVE: Costa set to depart in summer

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Read

Sevilla 'desperate' for Marcus Rashford loan

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Read
Diego Costa

Blues must consider getting rid of Costa - Shearer

Reopens PA Sport
Read
Simone Zaza

Zaza leaves West Ham, joins Juve

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Oscar Shanghai SIPG

China set to limit foreign numbers - reports

Transfers Michael Church
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Paul Pogba turned down Barcelona and Real Madrid for Man United move

The FC panel feel the 1-1 result was fair for Man United and Liverpool, but think Paul Pogba certainly didn't help matters.
The FC crew answer your tweets on Dele Alli and Paul Pogba's potential, Real's win over Sevilla and the Prem top-four race.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels Paul Pogba has settled into his role and is no longer trying too hard to impress his club.
Shaka Hislop says Paul Pogba is finally coming into his own at Manchester United.
Craig Burley says Zlatan Ibrahimovic is proving he can still deliver after he and Paul Pogba led Man United past Palace.

Paul Pogba has told SFR Sport he ignored interest from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid to return to Manchester United from Juventus last summer.

The France international joined United for a world-record fee of €105 million (£89.3m, $116.4m) despite the fact they are not in this season's Champions League, because he has unfinished business with the club.

"I came here because I have targets, it's a big challenge for me," Pogba said. "I could have also gone to Real Madrid or Barcelona, they were interested. I chose to return, because I had that in my heart. It was my feeling that brought me here.

"I want to win with Manchester United, I've never won with them. I had always said that I would return -- I didn't know when -- because it's a club that I like a lot.

"I hadn't finished, I left because I wanted to play. I hadn't done what I had wanted to do here. I want United to become the great United again. That's my challenge here."

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United in 2016 after four seasons with Juventus.

Barca had an option to sign Pogba in 2015, who left United to join Juventus in 2012, but were unable to finalise a deal because of presidential elections at the club.

"Last year we agreed with Juve that if they wanted to sell Pogba during that window we would have priority -- that was what we had," director Albert Soler said in September.

"[Ariedo] Braida helped us get that priority, but Juve did not want to sell and we did not need to try and push it. We were in an electoral period and a signing of that calibre could not be made by a provisional board."

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola, meanwhile, has previously claimed that Zinedine Zidane was keen to take the 23-year-old midfielder to Madrid.

"Zidane wanted [Pogba] beside him," Raiola said. "Zizou was a great player and Real Madrid are a big club, but, for me, Manchester United are stronger with Pogba. Real Madrid would not be."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.