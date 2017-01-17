Spartak Moscow sign Russia midfielder Alexander Samedov

Alexander Samedov has returned to his boyhood club, Lokomotiv Moscow.

Russian league leader Spartak Moscow have signed midfielder Alexander Samedov from Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 32-year-old Samedov started his career with Spartak and played for them until 2005. He says he feels "huge nerves but at the same time happiness to return to my first club after 12 years."

Samedov rejoins a team who are five points clear of Zenit St. Petersburg at the top of the standings. Under Italian coach Massimo Carrera, Spartak are chasing their first title since 2001.

The right-sided midfielder has made 35 appearances for the Russian national team, scoring five goals. His departure weakens a Lokomotiv team who were already struggling in 10th.

No transfer fee was reported by either club.