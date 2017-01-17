Previous
 By Mark Lovell
Share
Tweet
   

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben signs one-year contract extension

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about his side's confidence, the World Cup expansion and Claudio Ranieri.

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has signed a contract extension committing him to the Bundesliga champions until 2018, the club have announced.

Robben, 32, signed for the Bavarians in 2009 from Real Madrid and has won five Bundesliga titles and four DFB Pokals. He also scored Bayern's late winner in the all-German Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in 2013.

"I'm happy to play for Bayern for another year," the Netherlands captain said in a press release. "Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world and Munich is like a second home to my family and me. I still want to play at the top level and want to win as many trophies as possible."

After agreeing terms with the winger for another year, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "Arjen is one of the best players in the world in his position. He's been at Bayern for almost eight years and has become an integral part of our club. We are very pleased that he'll wear our colours for another year."

Robben has scored 82 goals in 152 Bundesliga appearances -- notching five times in eight starts this season for Bayern.

His father and agent, Hans Robben told kicker "everything is now sorted" following negotiations with Rummenigge last week in Munich.

The single-year contract extension was "explicitly at Arjen's request" according to Robben Sr.

"As soon as Arjen feels that he can't compete at the highest level, he will stop playing," he said.

Robben Sr. confirmed other clubs were interested in his son's services, but added: "Arjen wanted to stay. He's never played for the money -- he wants to win titles."

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

