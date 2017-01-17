Monaco extend Fabinho contract, to offer Tiemoue Bakayoko new deal

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Fabinho have both been linked with moves to Manchester United.

Fabinho has extended his contract with Monaco, while fellow Manchester United target Tiemoue Bakayoko looks set to do the same.

Fabinho, 23, has been linked to United after excelling at the Stade Louis II at both right-back and midfield, impressing in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Bakayoko, 22, has also been attracting interest from Old Trafford, as well as Chelsea, with his displays in defensive midfield for Monaco.

Fabinho was already under contract until 2021, while Bakayoko is midway through the five-year deal he signed when he moved to the Principality club from Rennes in 2014.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev told Canal+ that Fabinho has prolonged his deal with the club, while Bakayoko is set to do the same.

"I've just extended Fabinho's contract, and we're doing the same with [Thomas] Lemar, Bakayoko and [Valere] Germain," Vasilyev said.

Vasilyev also revealed that a Chinese club, named by L'Equipe as Tianjin Quanjian, is seeking to sign one of Monaco's players, reported to be Radamel Falcao.

L'Equipe claims Monaco have already rejected a €50 million bid for the Colombia international, who was signed from Atletico Madrid for €60m in 2013.

"China is becoming a serious player with the sums they are paying for players, and the Chinese are after one of our players," the Russian said.

"We're resisting. I have to think like a club official, for the good of the club. Of course, I want to keep the players and win trophies, but there are very few clubs in the world that can resist every offer."

Falcao, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Manchester United and Chelsea, failing to establish himself at either club, has made a successful return to Monaco this term, scoring 12 times in 14 Ligue 1 games so far.

