Monaco extend Fabinho contract, to offer Tiemoue Bakayoko new deal

Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco

Fabinho extends Monaco deal, Bakayoko to follow

Transfers Ian Holyman
Bayer: 'Crazy' offers only for Chicharito

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Michy Batshuayi

PSG should make Batshuayi loan a priority

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Werder's Gnabry hints at Arsenal return

Transfers Mattias Karen
Petit 'doesn't understand' Payet move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Marseille fans don't want 'crybaby' Drogba

Transfers Ian Holyman
Leeds striker Wood valued at £15m - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Tottenham left-back Ben Davies

Transfer Rater: Ben Davies to Man City

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Robbie Kruse

Kruse set for Chinese Super League - reports

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Nikola Kalinic

Fiorentina 'don't know' if Kalinic will leave for China

Transfers Ben Gladwell
LIVE: Costa set to depart in summer

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Sevilla 'desperate' for Marcus Rashford loan

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Diego Costa

Blues must consider getting rid of Costa - Shearer

Reopens PA Sport
Simone Zaza

Zaza leaves West Ham, joins Juve

Transfers PA Sport
Oscar Shanghai SIPG

China set to limit foreign numbers - reports

Transfers Michael Church
Bayern to sign Hoffenheim's Sule and Rudy

Transfers ESPN staff
Brazil's Ronaldinho in Singapore

Ronaldinho to make football return - agent

Transfers ESPN staff
English obsessed with transfers - Klopp

Transfers Glenn Price
Inter's Icardi rules out transfer to China

Internazionale ESPN staff
Football Soccer - Paris St Germain v PFC Ludogorets - UEFA Champions League Group A - Parc des Princers, Paris, France - 6/12/16. Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani reacts during his match against PFC Ludogorets.

Kluivert casts doubt on PSG's striker hunt

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
 By Ian Holyman
Monaco extend Fabinho contract, to offer Tiemoue Bakayoko new deal

Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco
Tiemoue Bakayoko and Fabinho have both been linked with moves to Manchester United.

Fabinho has extended his contract with Monaco, while fellow Manchester United target Tiemoue Bakayoko looks set to do the same. 

Fabinho, 23, has been linked to United after excelling at the Stade Louis II at both right-back and midfield, impressing in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League. 

Bakayoko, 22, has also been attracting interest from Old Trafford, as well as Chelsea, with his displays in defensive midfield for Monaco.

Fabinho was already under contract until 2021, while Bakayoko is midway through the five-year deal he signed when he moved to the Principality club from Rennes in 2014.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev told Canal+ that Fabinho has prolonged his deal with the club, while Bakayoko is set to do the same. 

"I've just extended Fabinho's contract, and we're doing the same with [Thomas] Lemar, Bakayoko and [Valere] Germain," Vasilyev said.

Vasilyev also revealed that a Chinese club, named by L'Equipe as Tianjin Quanjian, is seeking to sign one of Monaco's players, reported to be Radamel Falcao.

L'Equipe claims Monaco have already rejected a €50 million bid for the Colombia international, who was signed from Atletico Madrid for €60m in 2013.

"China is becoming a serious player with the sums they are paying for players, and the Chinese are after one of our players," the Russian said.

"We're resisting. I have to think like a club official, for the good of the club. Of course, I want to keep the players and win trophies, but there are very few clubs in the world that can resist every offer."

Falcao, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Manchester United and Chelsea, failing to establish himself at either club, has made a successful return to Monaco this term, scoring 12 times in 14 Ligue 1 games so far.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

