Serge Gnabry happy at Werder Bremen but hints at Arsenal return

Serge Gnabry has opened the door for a possible return to Arsenal but says he does not think he will leave Werder Bremen this summer.

Gnabry secured a move away from the Gunners in August after rejecting a new contract, with Arsenal selling the Germany winger to Bremen for a fee in the region of €5 million. He has flourished in the Bundesliga, scoring seven times for Bremen so far while he netted a hat trick in his Germany debut against San Marino.

It has led to speculation that Gnabry could be targeted by Bayern Munich in the summer, but the player has hinted that a move back to London could also be possible. However, he also told German newspaper Bild that he is fully focused on Bremen for now.

"As of today, I do not intend to change in the summer. But what happens in the future depends on my performances," Gnabry said. "What if Chelsea or Arsenal come knocking? Well, at the moment I'm trying to give my everything to Werder."

He also added that living in Bremen has its benefits compared to London, even though the city has less to offer.

"Maybe it's not all that bad that Bremen's a smaller city. There are more temptations in London than in Bremen," he said. "As a footballer, you feel at home where you have sporting success. All is perfect here for me right now that's why is also top as a city."

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has acknowledged he did not want to sell Gnabry after bringing him into the first team as an 18-year-old in 2013. However, his career was derailed by a long-term injury the following the year and an unsuccessful loan spell at West Brom in 2015.

His move to Bremen led to widespread speculation in Germany that Bayern were somehow involved in the deal with an option to buy him at a later stage, although the clubs have denied that.

And even if Gnabry does not return to Arsenal, he would be happy to be reunited with former teammate Per Mertesacker if the centre-back should instead come back to Bremen. Mertesacker, who left Bremen for the Gunners in 2011, is out of contract at Arsenal this summer, although Wenger has said he will likely offer him a one-year extension.

"Per has had a career that not many footballers can match. He is experienced enough to decide his own way forward," Gnabry said. "Since he's a good friend of mine I would of course be happy to play together with him."

