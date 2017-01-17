Marseille fans don't want 'crybaby' Didier Drogba to return to club

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 15/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Leeds striker Wood valued at £15m - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Tottenham left-back Ben Davies

Transfer Rater: Ben Davies to Man City

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Robbie Kruse

Kruse set for Chinese Super League - reports

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Nikola Kalinic

Fiorentina 'don't know' if Kalinic will leave for China

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

LIVE: Costa set to depart in summer

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Read

Sevilla 'desperate' for Marcus Rashford loan

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Read
Diego Costa

Blues must consider getting rid of Costa - Shearer

Reopens PA Sport
Read
Simone Zaza

Zaza leaves West Ham, joins Juve

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Oscar Shanghai SIPG

China set to limit foreign numbers - reports

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Bayern to sign Hoffenheim's Sule and Rudy

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Brazil's Ronaldinho in Singapore

Ronaldinho to make football return - agent

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

English obsessed with transfers - Klopp

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Inter's Icardi rules out transfer to China

Internazionale ESPN staff
Read
Football Soccer - Paris St Germain v PFC Ludogorets - UEFA Champions League Group A - Parc des Princers, Paris, France - 6/12/16. Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani reacts during his match against PFC Ludogorets.

Kluivert casts doubt on PSG's striker hunt

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Diego Costa

Costa linked to China, Dybala stays

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

West Ham set £35m Payet price - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Ignacio Piatti

Biello expects Piatti to return to Montreal

Montreal Impact ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea recall Bamford, Boro linked

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Conte says Diego Costa has back injury

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Barca president reassures fans over Messi

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
 By Ian Holyman
Share
Tweet
   

Marseille fans don't want 'crybaby' Didier Drogba to return to club

Didier Drogba is a free agent after leaving Montreal Impact.

Marseille fans have told Didier Drogba he should stop claiming he wants to return to the club, accusing him of being a "crybaby."

Drogba, 38, is without a club after leaving Montreal Impact at the end of the Major League Soccer season late last year.

The former Chelsea man made a huge impression on Marseille fans during the 2003-04 campaign, in which he finished second in Ligue 1's top-scorer charts, inspired the club to the UEFA Cup final, and earned himself a move to Stamford Bridge.

Drogba, who has had spells at Shanghai Shenhua, Galatasaray and a second stint at Chelsea since first leaving the Blues in 2012, has repeatedly suggested he would love to return to Marseille.

He claimed only last week that "it could happen," and said his decisions were not the only reason he had not already returned to the club

At Sunday's Ligue 1 game against Monaco, however, the Stade Velodrome home fans unveiled a banner stating unambiguously that they do not want their former hero back.

"Drogba, stop saying you love OM," the banner read. "You earn in a month what we'll never have in one life. Stop being a crybaby and go back to China."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.