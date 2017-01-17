Marseille fans don't want 'crybaby' Didier Drogba to return to club
Marseille fans have told Didier Drogba he should stop claiming he wants to return to the club, accusing him of being a "crybaby."
Drogba, 38, is without a club after leaving Montreal Impact at the end of the Major League Soccer season late last year.
The former Chelsea man made a huge impression on Marseille fans during the 2003-04 campaign, in which he finished second in Ligue 1's top-scorer charts, inspired the club to the UEFA Cup final, and earned himself a move to Stamford Bridge.
Drogba, who has had spells at Shanghai Shenhua, Galatasaray and a second stint at Chelsea since first leaving the Blues in 2012, has repeatedly suggested he would love to return to Marseille.
He claimed only last week that "it could happen," and said his decisions were not the only reason he had not already returned to the club
At Sunday's Ligue 1 game against Monaco, however, the Stade Velodrome home fans unveiled a banner stating unambiguously that they do not want their former hero back.
"Drogba, stop saying you love OM," the banner read. "You earn in a month what we'll never have in one life. Stop being a crybaby and go back to China."
