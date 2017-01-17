West Ham and Sunderland target Chris Wood valued at £15m - sources

Chris Wood has scored 14 Championship goals this season.

West Ham United and Sunderland are interested in Leeds United striker Chris Wood, but have been put off by the Championship club's valuation of the New Zealand international, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

Leeds are determined to keep Wood as they look to maintain their bid for promotion and they have warned clubs off the former Leicester player by valuing him at £15 million.

Wood has been in outstanding form for Leeds this season, scoring 17 goals in 29 games in all competitions to spearhead Leeds' bid for promotion back to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old, who has impressed in a lone forward role this term, scored the winning goal against Derby last Friday to send Leeds up to third place in the table and Wood's displays have not gone unnoticed by several Premier League clubs.

West Ham are in the market for a new striker during this month's transfer window, but have been frustrated in their attempts to land Sunderland's Jermain Defoe and Brentford's Scott Hogan.

Wood is also on West Ham's wanted list as Slaven Bilic looks to add to his attacking options at the London Stadium.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.