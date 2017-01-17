Bayer Leverkusen's Robbie Kruse set for Chinese Super League - reports

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Leeds striker Wood valued at £15m - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Tottenham left-back Ben Davies

Transfer Rater: Ben Davies to Man City

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Robbie Kruse

Kruse set for Chinese Super League - reports

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Nikola Kalinic

Fiorentina 'don't know' if Kalinic will leave for China

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

LIVE: Costa set to depart in summer

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Read

Sevilla 'desperate' for Marcus Rashford loan

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Read
Diego Costa

Blues must consider getting rid of Costa - Shearer

Reopens PA Sport
Read
Simone Zaza

Zaza leaves West Ham, joins Juve

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Oscar Shanghai SIPG

China set to limit foreign numbers - reports

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Bayern to sign Hoffenheim's Sule and Rudy

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Brazil's Ronaldinho in Singapore

Ronaldinho to make football return - agent

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

English obsessed with transfers - Klopp

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Inter's Icardi rules out transfer to China

Internazionale ESPN staff
Read
Football Soccer - Paris St Germain v PFC Ludogorets - UEFA Champions League Group A - Parc des Princers, Paris, France - 6/12/16. Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani reacts during his match against PFC Ludogorets.

Kluivert casts doubt on PSG's striker hunt

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Diego Costa

Costa linked to China, Dybala stays

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

West Ham set £35m Payet price - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Ignacio Piatti

Biello expects Piatti to return to Montreal

Montreal Impact ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea recall Bamford, Boro linked

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Conte says Diego Costa has back injury

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Barca president reassures fans over Messi

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Bayer Leverkusen's Robbie Kruse set for Chinese Super League - reports

Robbie Kruse
Robbie Kruse has been out of favour at Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Robbie Kruse has left Bayer Leverkusen to complete his move to FC Liaoning Whowin for a reported transfer fee of €500,000, according to reports.

Kruse, 28, is set to leave the Bundesliga more than six years after joining Fortuna Dusseldorf from Melbourne Victory in 2011. The Socceroos forward had his medical at Lianoning Whowin on Saturday, and the transfer to the lucrative Chinese Super League is set to be completed soon.

Kruse, who has 48 caps for Australia, will join fellow Australians Dario Vidosic and Michael Thwaite at the CSL club once the transfer has been completed.

Lianoning Whowin are set to pay a transfer fee of €500,000 for Kruse, whose contract at Leverkusen would have expired this summer, kicker reported.

The Australian forward made a total of 61 Bundesliga appearances for Dusseldorf, Leverkusen and Stuttgart and feature in a further 11 Bundesliga 2 games for Dusseldorf during his injury-plagued six-and-a-half years in Germany.

This term, he featured for Leverkusen in two cup games and the meaningless Champions League match against Monaco on the final day of the group stages. He made no Bundesliga appearances, and did not travel to Bayer's winter training camp in Orlando, Florida earlier this month.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

