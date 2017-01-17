Bayer Leverkusen's Robbie Kruse set for Chinese Super League - reports

Robbie Kruse has been out of favour at Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Robbie Kruse has left Bayer Leverkusen to complete his move to FC Liaoning Whowin for a reported transfer fee of €500,000, according to reports.

Kruse, 28, is set to leave the Bundesliga more than six years after joining Fortuna Dusseldorf from Melbourne Victory in 2011. The Socceroos forward had his medical at Lianoning Whowin on Saturday, and the transfer to the lucrative Chinese Super League is set to be completed soon.

Kruse, who has 48 caps for Australia, will join fellow Australians Dario Vidosic and Michael Thwaite at the CSL club once the transfer has been completed.

Lianoning Whowin are set to pay a transfer fee of €500,000 for Kruse, whose contract at Leverkusen would have expired this summer, kicker reported.

The Australian forward made a total of 61 Bundesliga appearances for Dusseldorf, Leverkusen and Stuttgart and feature in a further 11 Bundesliga 2 games for Dusseldorf during his injury-plagued six-and-a-half years in Germany.

This term, he featured for Leverkusen in two cup games and the meaningless Champions League match against Monaco on the final day of the group stages. He made no Bundesliga appearances, and did not travel to Bayer's winter training camp in Orlando, Florida earlier this month.

