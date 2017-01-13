West Ham loan Simone Zaza to Valencia for remainder of season

Previous
Manchester United
Liverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
1
1
LIVE 90'
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 2/9  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Juventus
2
1
LIVE 83'
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 33/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
AS Monaco
1
4
LIVE 74'
Game Details
Home: 150/1  Draw: 40/1  Away: 1/250 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Algeria
Zimbabwe
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Senegal
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: Sevilla 'desperate' for Rashford loan

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Read
Diego Costa

Blues must consider getting rid of Costa - Shearer

Reopens PA Sport
Read
Simone Zaza

West Ham loan Zaza to Valencia for rest of season

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Oscar Shanghai SIPG

China set to limit foreign numbers - reports

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Bayern to sign Hoffenheim's Sule and Rudy

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Brazil's Ronaldinho in Singapore

Ronaldinho to make football return - agent

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

English obsessed with transfers - Klopp

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Inter's Icardi rules out transfer to China

Internazionale ESPN staff
Read
Football Soccer - Paris St Germain v PFC Ludogorets - UEFA Champions League Group A - Parc des Princers, Paris, France - 6/12/16. Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani reacts during his match against PFC Ludogorets.

Kluivert casts doubt on PSG's striker hunt

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Diego Costa

Costa linked to China, Dybala stays

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

West Ham set £35m Payet price - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Ignacio Piatti

Biello expects Piatti to return to Montreal

Montreal Impact ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea recall Bamford, Boro linked

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Conte says Diego Costa has back injury

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Barca president reassures fans over Messi

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Costa not keen on China move - sources

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Gold: West Ham will not be selling Payet

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Dynamo acquire DeLaGarza from Galaxy

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Tony Pulis and Saido Berahino

Stoke reopen Berahino talks - Hughes

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Swans closing in on Spurs' Carroll - report

Swansea City PA Sport
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

West Ham loan Simone Zaza to Valencia for remainder of season

Simone Zaza
Simone Zaza has ended his unhappy loan spell at West Ham.

Simone Zaza has cut short his loan spell at West Ham to join Valencia for the rest of the season.

The Italy international joined the Hammers on loan from Juventus in the summer, but never found his feet in London, failing to score in 11 appearances in all competitions.

With the terms of his loan dictating that the switch would become permanent if he made 14 appearances, he fell out of favour and the deal has now been cancelled, freeing him to join Valencia.

"Valencia Club de Futbol have completed the signing of Simone Zaza on loan from Juventus until the end of the season,'' a club statement said. "The player passed a medical with the club and signed his contract on Sunday. The agreement will see him becone a Valencia CF player until the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign, with an option to buy.''

The 25-year-old, capped 16 times by Italy, helped Juventus to the Serie A title, Coppa Italia and Italian Supercoppa while in Turin, but is already becoming well-travelled in his career, having also played for Atalanta, Sampdoria, Juve Stabia, Viareggio, Ascoli and Sassuolo.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.