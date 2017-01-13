West Ham loan Simone Zaza to Valencia for remainder of season

Simone Zaza has ended his unhappy loan spell at West Ham.

The Italy international joined the Hammers on loan from Juventus in the summer, but never found his feet in London, failing to score in 11 appearances in all competitions.

With the terms of his loan dictating that the switch would become permanent if he made 14 appearances, he fell out of favour and the deal has now been cancelled, freeing him to join Valencia.

"Valencia Club de Futbol have completed the signing of Simone Zaza on loan from Juventus until the end of the season,'' a club statement said. "The player passed a medical with the club and signed his contract on Sunday. The agreement will see him becone a Valencia CF player until the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign, with an option to buy.''

The 25-year-old, capped 16 times by Italy, helped Juventus to the Serie A title, Coppa Italia and Italian Supercoppa while in Turin, but is already becoming well-travelled in his career, having also played for Atalanta, Sampdoria, Juve Stabia, Viareggio, Ascoli and Sassuolo.