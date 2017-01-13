Chinese Super League rules on number of foreigners to be reduced - reports

Previous
Everton
Manchester City
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 18/5  Draw: 29/10  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Liverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 29/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Valencia
Espanyol
1
0
LIVE 72'
Game Details
Home: 1/8  Draw: 11/2  Away: 40/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/2  Draw: 14/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 12/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 6/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Algeria
Zimbabwe
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Senegal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: Sevilla 'desperate' for Rashford loan

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Read
Oscar Shanghai SIPG

China set to limit foreign numbers - reports

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Bayern to sign Hoffenheim's Sule and Rudy

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Brazil's Ronaldinho in Singapore

Ronaldinho to make football return - agent

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

English obsessed with transfers - Klopp

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Inter's Icardi rules out transfer to China

Internazionale ESPN staff
Read
Football Soccer - Paris St Germain v PFC Ludogorets - UEFA Champions League Group A - Parc des Princers, Paris, France - 6/12/16. Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani reacts during his match against PFC Ludogorets.

Kluivert casts doubt on PSG's striker hunt

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Diego Costa

Costa linked to China, Dybala stays

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

West Ham set £35m Payet price - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Ignacio Piatti

Biello expects Piatti to return to Montreal

Montreal Impact ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea recall Bamford, Boro linked

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Conte says Diego Costa has back injury

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Barca president reassures fans over Messi

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Costa not keen on China move - sources

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Gold: West Ham will not be selling Payet

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Dynamo acquire DeLaGarza from Galaxy

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Tony Pulis and Saido Berahino

Stoke reopen Berahino talks - Hughes

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Swans closing in on Spurs' Carroll - report

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Costa would jump at Chinese offer - Bolasie

Chelsea PA Sport
Read
Evra Juventus for TT

Palace line up Evra; Sule to Bayern?

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
 By Michael Church
Share
Tweet
   

Chinese Super League rules on number of foreigners to be reduced - reports

Oscar insists he's delighted with his move to big-spending Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.
The FC crew discuss the latest big-money offers coming out of China and react to Uli Hoeness' comments on CSL spending.

The transfer plans of Chinese Super League clubs have been thrown into disarray less than two months before the start of the new season after media reports claimed the Chinese Football Association (CFA) is about to reduce the number of foreign players teams can field in each match.

Chinese media have reported that the CFA will allow only three foreigners to play in any Chinese Super League game, although clubs will still be allowed to have five non-Chinese players on their books.

The move -- which has yet to be officially announced but is being widely reported -- would see the end of the existing ruling, which allows Chinese clubs to field four foreign players in each game, with one of the slots taken by a player from another Asian nation. They can also have a fifth foreigner on the bench.

Under the proposed new rules, the Asian slot will be removed and clubs will be required to field one Chinese under-23 player in each match and have two in their 18-man matchday squad. All five foreign players will be allowed to be included in the squad but only three can be fielded at any one time.

Clubs have already started implementing their transfer strategies and the move, should it be officially ratified, is sure to cause consternation within the league.

Oscar Shanghai SIPG
Oscar left Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG this month.

The transfer window opened on Jan. 1 and many of the 16 top-flight sides have brought in players from Australia, Uzbekistan and South Korea to fill their Asian spots. The new season will kick off on March 4.

CSL clubs have spent record-breaking sums so far this year, with Shanghai SIPG at the forefront having forked out an Asian record €60 million to sign Oscar from Chelsea and an additional €7m to take on Uzbekistan's Odil Ahmedov from FC Krasnodar.

Their signings come after Andre Villas-Boas joined the club at the end of last year as head coach and the signing of Hulk from Zenit St Peterburg in June for a then-Asian record fee of €55m. Shanghai Shenhua, meanwhile, reportedly made Carlos Tevez the highest-paid player in the world when signing him from Boca Juniors last month.

As a result, speculation has been rampant that Chinese clubs will spend huge sums on some of the world's biggest stars, and the proposed move is certain to have a major impact on the transfer market for what remains of the current window.

Michael Church has written about Asian football for more than 20 years and mainly covers the Chinese game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @michaelrgchurch

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.