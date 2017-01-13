Bayern Munich to sign Hoffenheim's Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy

Previous
Everton
Manchester City
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 18/5  Draw: 29/10  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Liverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 29/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Valencia
Espanyol
11:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 11/4  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/2  Draw: 14/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 12/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 6/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Algeria
Zimbabwe
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Senegal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: Sevilla 'desperate' for Rashford loan

Transfer Talk ESPN Staff
Read

Bayern to sign Hoffenheim's Sule and Rudy

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Brazil's Ronaldinho in Singapore

Ronaldinho to make football return - agent

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

English obsessed with transfers - Klopp

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Inter's Icardi rules out transfer to China

Internazionale ESPN staff
Read
Football Soccer - Paris St Germain v PFC Ludogorets - UEFA Champions League Group A - Parc des Princers, Paris, France - 6/12/16. Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani reacts during his match against PFC Ludogorets.

Kluivert casts doubt on PSG's striker hunt

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Diego Costa

Costa linked to China, Dybala stays

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

West Ham set £35m Payet price - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Ignacio Piatti

Biello expects Piatti to return to Montreal

Montreal Impact ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea recall Bamford, Boro linked

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Conte says Diego Costa has back injury

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Barca president reassures fans over Messi

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Costa not keen on China move - sources

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Gold: West Ham will not be selling Payet

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Dynamo acquire DeLaGarza from Galaxy

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Tony Pulis and Saido Berahino

Stoke reopen Berahino talks - Hughes

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Swans closing in on Spurs' Carroll - report

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Costa would jump at Chinese offer - Bolasie

Chelsea PA Sport
Read
Evra Juventus for TT

Palace line up Evra; Sule to Bayern?

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
Brooks Lennon

RSL keen on Liverpool's Lennon - sources

Transfers Glenn Price
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Bayern Munich to sign Hoffenheim's Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy

Bayern Munich have agreed what they called a 'fair and serious' deal for Niklas Sule.

Bayern Munich have confirmed Hoffenheim duo Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy will move to the Allianz Arena in the summer.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness had warned last month that his club's move for Germany defender Sule, 21, could be under threat due to Hoffenheim's asking price -- reported to be €25 million -- but an agreement has now been reached and he has put pen to paper on a deal until 2022.

Versatile Germany international Rudy, whose Hoffenheim deal was due to expire in the summer, was also reported to be close to agreeing a move to Bayern and the 26-year-old has signed a contract until 2020.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club's official website: "We're very satisfied and delighted Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy are joining us. Signing two Germany internationals is an investment in FC Bayern's future.

"Sebastian Rudy joins us on a free transfer. In the case of Niklas Sule we have reached a fair and serious agreement with TSG Hoffenheim."

Rudy said: "It's an absolute dream for me to go to Munich. FC Bayern are one of the greatest clubs in the world."

Sule, who had been linked with Chelsea, added that he feels "a little wistful" about leaving Hoffenheim after coming up through the youth ranks but said the move gives him the opportunity of "maturing further with one of the best teams in the world."

TSG sporting director Alexander Rosen said on his club's official website that the duo's departure was a "huge loss but also recognition for the work at Hoffenheim."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.