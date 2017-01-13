Bayern Munich to sign Hoffenheim's Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy

Bayern Munich have agreed what they called a 'fair and serious' deal for Niklas Sule.

Bayern Munich have confirmed Hoffenheim duo Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy will move to the Allianz Arena in the summer.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness had warned last month that his club's move for Germany defender Sule, 21, could be under threat due to Hoffenheim's asking price -- reported to be €25 million -- but an agreement has now been reached and he has put pen to paper on a deal until 2022.

Versatile Germany international Rudy, whose Hoffenheim deal was due to expire in the summer, was also reported to be close to agreeing a move to Bayern and the 26-year-old has signed a contract until 2020.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club's official website: "We're very satisfied and delighted Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy are joining us. Signing two Germany internationals is an investment in FC Bayern's future.

"Sebastian Rudy joins us on a free transfer. In the case of Niklas Sule we have reached a fair and serious agreement with TSG Hoffenheim."

Rudy said: "It's an absolute dream for me to go to Munich. FC Bayern are one of the greatest clubs in the world."

Sule, who had been linked with Chelsea, added that he feels "a little wistful" about leaving Hoffenheim after coming up through the youth ranks but said the move gives him the opportunity of "maturing further with one of the best teams in the world."

TSG sporting director Alexander Rosen said on his club's official website that the duo's departure was a "huge loss but also recognition for the work at Hoffenheim."

