Everton
Manchester City
1:30 PM UTC
Home: 18/5  Draw: 29/10  Away: 4/5 
Manchester United
Liverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Home: 23/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 29/10 
Valencia
Espanyol
11:00 AM UTC
Home: 4/5  Draw: 11/4  Away: 7/2 
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 5/2  Draw: 14/5  Away: 1/1 
Fiorentina
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 4/1  Draw: 12/5  Away: 4/5 
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 15/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 6/4 
Algeria
Zimbabwe
4:00 PM UTC
Tunisia
Senegal
7:00 PM UTC
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Ronaldinho hoping to return to football with Copa Libertadores team - agent

Brazil's Ronaldinho in Singapore
Ronaldinho has not had a club since playing for Fluminense in 2015.

Ronaldinho is planning to join a club that can offer him Copa Libertadores football with Uruguayan side Nacional an option, his agent and brother Roberto de Assis has said.

Former Barcelona man Ronaldinho, 36, has not had a club since playing for Brazilian side Fluminense in 2015.

However, the ex-Brazil international is targeting a comeback this year, according to De Assis, with a move back to South America the aim for his client.

"The project is to play in 2017," Assis told Ovacion Digital. "After a quiet year in which we had the opportunity to fly around the world, travel, see other countries we did not know, to be with people, to feel their affection, that's the idea.

"The 2017 project is to play again and see how things happen. We think he will play in a team that is in the Libertadores. I spoke to some intermediaries [about Nacional], but things are still very quiet. When something official arrives, the club will be able to speak."

Coritiba, who are not in the 2017 Copa Libertadores, have reportedly confirmed their interest in Ronaldinho, while the playmaker has also been linked with a move to Chapecoense.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

