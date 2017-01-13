Previous
Everton
Manchester City
1:30 PM UTC
Home: 18/5  Draw: 29/10  Away: 4/5 
Manchester United
Liverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Home: 23/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 29/10 
Valencia
Espanyol
11:00 AM UTC
Home: 4/5  Draw: 11/4  Away: 7/2 
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 5/2  Draw: 14/5  Away: 1/1 
Fiorentina
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 4/1  Draw: 12/5  Away: 4/5 
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 15/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 6/4 
Algeria
Zimbabwe
4:00 PM UTC
Tunisia
Senegal
7:00 PM UTC
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool won't buy in January for the sake of it

Paul Mariner believes Jordan Henderson can make the difference for Liverpool at Man United if he returns to the squad.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan has unique ability.

Jurgen Klopp insists English football's obsession with the need for transfers will not force Liverpool's hand in the January window.

The Reds are yet to recruit anybody this month, despite Klopp admitting in November the squad is thin on the ground for wide players due to injuries and Sadio Mane's participation at the African Nations Cup.

However, Klopp says he will not buy in January for the sake of it and aims to give further opportunities to younger players at the club.

"You need to get better and better as a group, I think we have improved a lot," Klopp told Sky Sports. "English football is especially obsessed with transfers. We are always looking for the right players, not just somebody, that's the most important information.

"As I've said, all has been good until now. In our current situation, if I'd have had three more players that wouldn't make things easier. Believing in young players and giving them the opportunity to play and perform is not a new idea. It makes absolute sense.

Jurgen Klopp suggested in November that Liverpool were looking to buy this month.

"We know our responsibility to be successful immediately but we cannot ignore this next season or the season after. We all feel in a good way."

Liverpool are handily placed to make a push for the Premier League title this season after an impressive start.

Klopp, who signed a six-year contract extension at Anfield last summer, is adamant that this will not be the only season the Reds are in the hunt for top spot in the league.

"I recognise everybody is already afraid of us not being good enough to be the champions again," he said. "But we never said it needed to be this year or it will never happen. When I signed, particularly my extension, it was clear we will try with all we have but not only once.

"We will do it again and again and again and we already have to prepare these seasons too. That's what we are doing with the young players too, if we can use them now we do it and if not they train until we use them."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

