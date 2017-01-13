PSG director Patrick Kluivert casts doubt on hunt to sign striker

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Football Soccer - Paris St Germain v PFC Ludogorets - UEFA Champions League Group A - Parc des Princers, Paris, France - 6/12/16. Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani reacts during his match against PFC Ludogorets.

Kluivert casts doubt on PSG's striker hunt

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Diego Costa

Costa linked to China, Dybala stays

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
West Ham set £35m Payet price - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Ignacio Piatti

Biello expects Piatti to return to Montreal

Montreal Impact ESPN staff
Chelsea recall Bamford, Boro linked

Transfers Liam Twomey
Conte says Diego Costa has back injury

Transfers ESPN staff
Barca president reassures fans over Messi

Transfers Sam Marsden
Costa not keen on China move - sources

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Gold: West Ham will not be selling Payet

Transfers ESPN staff
Dynamo acquire DeLaGarza from Galaxy

Transfers ESPN staff
Tony Pulis and Saido Berahino

Stoke reopen Berahino talks - Hughes

Re-sending for customers. No copy has been changed... PA Sport
Swans closing in on Spurs' Carroll - report

Swansea City PA Sport
Costa would jump at Chinese offer - Bolasie

Chelsea PA Sport
Evra Juventus for TT

Palace line up Evra; Sule to Bayern?

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Brooks Lennon

RSL keen on Liverpool's Lennon - sources

Transfers Glenn Price
PSG's Emery expects Ikone loan soon

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Hebei agree record transfer fee for Zhang

Transfers Michael Church
Joe Maguire Liverpool

Maguire leaves Liverpool for Fleetwood Town

Liverpool Glenn Price
CSL spending threatens Evergrande's dominant run

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Mourinho 2015 sacking cost Chelsea £8.3m

Chelsea PA Sport
Paris Saint-Germain director of football Patrick Kluivert has cast doubt on the French champions signing a striker before the end of this month.

Speaking with journalists after Unai Emery's men won 1-0 away at Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on Saturday, the Dutchman was less certain of an attacking recruit to play backup to Edinson Cavani before the January transfer window closes than he was a few days ago.

Despite links to the likes of Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi, Swansea's Fernando Llorente and Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke lately, Kluivert said "if there is not a player we feel will improve the squad, then we will not buy them."

Although he has so far struggled to recreate his impressive form with Le Championnat's current leaders Nice last season, Emery could be happy to stick with what he has got and Kluivert said that "for the time being, yes" Ben Arfa is an adequate alternative to Cavani for now.

Kluivert is expected to keep scouring the transfer market for a potential new signing after moving early to sign Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg, who already has two goals to his name in PSG colours.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

