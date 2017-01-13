PSG director Patrick Kluivert casts doubt on hunt to sign striker

PSG have been looking for a striker to help out current forward Edinson Cavani.

Paris Saint-Germain director of football Patrick Kluivert has cast doubt on the French champions signing a striker before the end of this month.

Speaking with journalists after Unai Emery's men won 1-0 away at Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on Saturday, the Dutchman was less certain of an attacking recruit to play backup to Edinson Cavani before the January transfer window closes than he was a few days ago.

Despite links to the likes of Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi, Swansea's Fernando Llorente and Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke lately, Kluivert said "if there is not a player we feel will improve the squad, then we will not buy them."

Although he has so far struggled to recreate his impressive form with Le Championnat's current leaders Nice last season, Emery could be happy to stick with what he has got and Kluivert said that "for the time being, yes" Ben Arfa is an adequate alternative to Cavani for now.

Kluivert is expected to keep scouring the transfer market for a potential new signing after moving early to sign Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg, who already has two goals to his name in PSG colours.

